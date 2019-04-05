First Cricket
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli overtakes Suresh Raina to become IPL's leading run-getter

Kohli scored a delightful 84 off 49 balls, taking his IPL runs tally to 5110. Kohli also became the second Indian to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket after Raina.

Press Trust of India, Apr 05, 2019 22:38:36 IST

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Friday overtook Suresh Raina to become the leading run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India captain achieved the feat during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He scored a delightful 84 off 49 balls, taking his IPL runs tally to 5110. Kohli also became the second Indian to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket after Raina.

Raina, who has scored 5086 runs, could overtake Kohli on Saturday when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Kings XI Punjab.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is third in the list with 4600 IPL runs.

RCB scored 205/3 in 20 overs, thanks to Kohli's 49-ball 84, and AB de Villiers' 32-ball 63. Marcus Stoinis chipped in with unbeaten 28 from 13 balls.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 22:38:36 IST

