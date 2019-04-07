First Cricket
IPL 2019 playoff venues, floating sponsorship tender on agenda in upcoming CoA meeting

The meeting will also be attended by three COA office bearers — acting President CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry.

Press Trust of India, Apr 07, 2019 20:14:56 IST

New Delhi: Finalising venues for the IPL play-offs along with decision to float fresh tenders for various sponsorship and services will be finalised at the Committee of Administrators (CoA) meeting, here on Monday.

The meeting will also be attended by three office bearers — acting President CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry.

File image of Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji. AFP

As per agenda of the meeting, it is learnt that Chennai and Hyderabad are in the reckoning for hosting the play-off and eliminator matches while the final will be played in Mumbai.

The issue of three closed stands of the Chepauk Stadium might come up for discussion but it is unlikely that Chennai will lose its right to host the crucial games with CSK looking good to make it to their 10th play-off in 12 seasons (save two when they were banned).

There are a few other issues that will also come up for discussions.

BCCI's contract with PayTm as the title sponsors of all domestic and international games (in India) is coming to an end along with the contract of their designated PR company.

"Fresh tenders will be invited as per norm," a BCCI official privy to the development told PTI.

The operational details of mini Women's IPL is also expected to come up for discussion.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 20:14:56 IST

