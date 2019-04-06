First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, SRH vs MI: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 06, 2019 10:26:04 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2019 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

MI and SRH will go into the match riding high on confidence. Mumbai Indians thumped CSK in their last match at the Wankhede to win their second game of the season and they would be relieved that their start isn't going as awry as last year where they lost five out of their first six matches.

David Warner in action on Sunday. Image: Twitter @IPL

However, their middle order needs to step up big time. Also, captain Rohit Sharma is due for a big one. The addition of Jason Behrendorff has provided them a boost. On his MI debut, he picked three wickets, against CSK and he along with Bumrah could pose a big threat in the bowling department. They will be the key to breaking the David Warner-Jonny Bairstow stand that has gone rampant this season.

SRH, on the other hand, are the table toppers and one of their biggest challenges will be to stop Hardik Pandya who has been in ominous power-hitting form. Rashid Khan will look to maintain the stranglehold on Mumbai's middle order and step on their weak link.

Here's everything you need to know about 19th match of IPL 2019 between SRH and MI:

When will SRH vs MI fixture take place?

The match between CSK and KXIP will take place on 6 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The SRH vs MI fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does the match begin?

The SRH vs MI fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 10:26:04 IST

