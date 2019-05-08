First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 2 May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets
AFG in SCO May 08, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
PAK in ENG May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming admits being outplayed by Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1

Fleming added that his batsmen needed to pace the innings better during the Powerplay overs if the team was to post match-winning totals and give the bowlers a defendable target.

Press Trust of India, May 08, 2019 11:57:13 IST

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has admitted that his side were outplayed by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL Qualifier 1, with the Rohit Sharma-led side adjusting better to the slow Chepauk track than the home side.

Fleming said MI played a "nice brand of cricket even in our conditions" as the visiting side chased down the target of 132 in 18.3 overs to win the match by six wickets to enter the final.

File image of Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming. Sportzpics

File image of Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming. Sportzpics

"They (MI) were confident, playing well and putting us under pressure. They were playing a nice brand of cricket even in our conditions...they have simply outplayed us," Fleming said at the post-match conference on Tuesday.

"They (MI) have got some players who are more suited to the conditions. They have a pretty good record in Chennai and adjust to the conditions. They are in form and have a nice, balanced side. It is a good challenge when you come up against a side like that it can always be 50-50," he added.

Fleming said his batsmen needed to pace the innings better during the Powerplay overs if the team was to post match-winning totals and give the bowlers a defendable target.

"It (pacing the innings) is tough. That is the problem we are finding, we are so far behind in powerplays. We are doing things right from overs 6 to 20, the run rate today I think was 7 and (then) 10 (in the last six overs). We're getting the right runs there, (but) we are just finding ourselves behind in Powerplays," he said.

The New Zealander said the slow starts had not helped the side's cause and added a score of 40 or more in the powerplays would have helped.

"You run the risk if you over-attacked in the middle in those conditions, you can find yourself bowled out for 100. So you've got to have an element of safety. By the time you get that it's around 14 overs, from there we were able to go at 10 an over which got us through to a competitive score.

"But we need to have more balance in the first six overs — around 40 would be nice. That may get you to a score of 150-160 which can be a match-winning score. We're just falling behind at different stages but it's the first six that are holding us back. Maybe we just throw the shackles off and have a crack in the next game and see if we can just get ourselves into form and confidence," Fleming said.

The CSK batting line-up, including last year's top run-getter Shane Watson, has not clicked but Fleming defended the decision to back the misfiring batsman and said he did not believe in chopping and changing.

"You have got to back them. We back players because they're proven performers, doing all the right things, but it is just not working. This can be a cruel game, especially when you're playing in conditions like this for over half the season," said the head coach.

"So we make quite balanced decisions or have quite robust discussions around it. And this year we've just backed the players we've got and will continue to do so."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 11:57:13 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, CSK Vs MI, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 MI, IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 1, Stephen Fleming

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all