First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in ENG | 3rd T20I Jul 08, 2018
ENG Vs IND
India beat England by 7 wickets
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Final Jul 08, 2018
AUS Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets
ICC WWT20Q Jul 10, 2018
IREW vs UGAW
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
ICC WWT20Q Jul 10, 2018
THAW vs SCO
Kampong, Utrecht
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India's KL Rahul jumps nine places to sit on career-best third spot in latest ICC T20I rankings

KL Rahul's scores of 70, 101 not-out, six and 19 have made him India's highest-ranked batsman. Rohit Sharma in 11th rank (up by two places) and captain Virat Kohli in 12th rank (down by four places) are the next highest-ranked India batsmen.

Press Trust of India, July 09, 2018

Dubai: In-form India batsman KL Rahul has jumped nine places to reach a career-high third spot in the latest ICC T20 rankings while his team has gained a place to be second in the team standings following the series win against England.

Rahul's scores of 70, 101 not out, six and 19 have made him India's highest-ranked batsman. Rohit Sharma in 11th rank (up by two places) and captain Virat Kohli in 12th rank (down by four places) are the next highest-ranked India batsmen.

Australia opener Aaron Finch became the first player in the history of T20 Internationals to break the 900-point mark as he moved up three places to finish the tri-series in Harare against Pakistan and Zimbabwe as the top-ranked batsman in the shortest format of the game.

File image of India's KL Rahul. Reuters

File image of India's KL Rahul. Reuters

Finch, who captained Australia to the final, had touched the 900-point mark following his record-breaking knock of 172 (76b, 10x6, 16x4) against Zimbabwe in Harare on 3 July. The 31-year-old from Victoria eventually finished the T20Is (also comprising a one-off against England at Edgbaston) in number-one position on 891 points.

Finch had started the T20Is in fourth position on 763 points and a tour aggregate of 391 runs not only helped him leapfrog Babar Azam, Colin Munro and Glen Maxwell, but also earned him 128 points.

The latest rankings, which also take into account India's 2-0 and 2-1 series win against Ireland and England, respectively, Finch leads Pakistan's left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman by 45 points.

In the bowling table, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Shadab Khan of Pakistan have retained the top two positions, but there have been a number of movements down the order with Australia's Andrew Tye and Billy Stanlake, and England's trio of Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett and David Willey achieving career-high rankings.

Tye has risen 41 places to seventh in the latest rankings after taking 12 wickets in Harare, Rashid has claimed ninth position after moving up four places, Plunkett has gained 14 places and is now in 11th spot, Willey has risen 12 places to 15th and Stanlake's seven wickets have given him a leap of 60 places that has put him in 19th position.

Pakistan have retained the top position in team rankings with their tri-series victory while India have overtaken Australia to take second place after clinching their three-match series against England 2-1. The top three sides are now separated by 10 points, while three points separate fourth-ranked England and seventh-ranked West Indies.

Team rankings remain crucial as Australia plus the next nine highest-ranked sides will qualify directly for the 16-team World T20 2020 in Australia. The remaining six sides will qualify from the 14-team Qualifier 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Babar Azam #Colin Munro #Cricket #England #Glen Maxwell #ICC #ICC t20 Rankings #Ireland #KL Rahul #Rohit Sharma #SportsTracker #Zimbabwe

Also See

Super Cool News Apps | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all