India vs West Indies: Men in Blue look to clinch ODI series after surviving edge-of-the-seat thriller

After an edge-of-the-seat thriller in the first ODI, India and West Indies lock horns again on Sunday in the second game of the three-match series.

India will be high on confidence as they look to continue their winning streak and wrap up the series in the second match itself. West Indies, however, will hope to bounce back and level the series after losing the first match by just three runs and having a ‘bittersweet’ experience in captain Nicholas Pooran's words.

The Men in Maroon will be happier though with the way they batted in the last match after a string of poor performances in their previous tournaments. Pooran also admitted that they can do well if they bat complete 50 overs.

The hosts were decent with the ball as well. They came back strongly after the 35th over in the first innings when India were cruising and seemed to post a total of more than 350 with ease. The visitors were allowed only 83 runs in the last 15 overs despite having eight wickets in hand.

India, despite the win, will look to finish the innings better with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, and Axar Patel in the middle order. They failed to capitalize on a well-settled platform in the first match and would want to correct that in the series going forward, with the limited opportunities they have.

They were not clinical with the ball but managed to snatch victory from the Caribbean’s hands. Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shardul Thakur will look to continue their form. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill will also look to build up more and cement their place in the long run amidst stiff competition once the ODI regulars come back.

Windies were boosted by the return of Jason Holder, but being infected with Covid-19 has kept him out of the series. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to make changes to the playing XI.

From last-over heroics in the 1st #WIvIND ODI courtesy @mdsirajofficial to rocking some dance moves ft @ShreyasIyer15, presenting a fun interview that oozes swag 😎😎 - by @28anand Full interview 👇https://t.co/tau2J3GcBh #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4rou4918Zi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2022

India are also expected to go with the same team unless they decide to give a chance to Arshdeep Singh or Avesh Khan.

Another high-scoring match is anticipated at the same venue where the first ODI was played.

When: 24 July, 9:30 AM local, 7 PM IST

Where: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Also read: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI weather update

Probable XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.