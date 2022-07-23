India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Queen’s Park Oval at Port of Spain's weather update

Shikhar Dhawan-led India won the first ODI at the Queen’s Park Oval in the final ball by 3 wickets. The captain led the charge with the bat and top-scored with 97 and he got great assistance from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. However, the middle order has to be far better in the second match. Both Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson got off to good starts but were not able to kick on.

As far as the bowling is concerned, the pacers held their nerves in the final five overs. However, they have to improve with the new ball and be far more disciplined. Yuzvendra Chahal had a good game, but Axar Patel needs to be far better.

For West Indies, their batting was the big positive. Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks were the stars, but they lost some of the momentum in the middle overs. They would be disappointed with the result in the first ODI, but it was a chase they should have aced considering the start they received.

West Indies, however, have to be far-better with the ball if they have to restrict the power-packed Indian batting order.

Weather Update:

West Indies vs India Secind One Day International is set to take place at The Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. The sky may be partly cloudy during the 50-over clash. However, as per the forecast, there are no chances of rain playing spoilsport in the game. The temperature will hover between 25-31 degrees Celsius on the day. The wind speed can go around 13-20 km/h.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Gundakesh Motie