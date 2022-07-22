IND vs WI LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Shepherd comes round the wicket, bowls that full, outside off and Shikhar Dhawan throws the bat on it to hit that through the covers for another boundary
|India
|West Indies
|68/0 (9.3 ov) - R/R 7.16
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shikhar Dhawan (C)
|Batting
|28
|31
|5
|1
|Shubman Gill
|Batting
|36
|26
|5
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Romario Shepherd
|2
|0
|15
|0
|Kyle Mayers
|0.3
|0
|4
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
68 (68) R/R: 7.15
Shikhar Dhawan (C) 28(31)
Shubman Gill 36(26)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, ball by ball commentary, IND vs WI: West Indies have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first
FOUR! Shepherd comes round the wicket, bowls that full, outside off and Shikhar Dhawan throws the bat on it to hit that through the covers for another boundary
FOUR! Seales bowls that length ball, on middle and leg and Gill places that nicely to the on side for a boundary. Indian openers are unstoppable at the moment
FOUR! Two in two for Shikhar Dhawan. Shepherd first bowl one, full, outside off and the left-hander hit that through off side and then flicked the one pitched on the length, outside the leg stump channel for another four
After 6 overs,India 39/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 16 , Shubman Gill 19)
A good over from Seales as he just gives one in that over. Indian openers have started the proceedings in a watchfull manner
After 5 overs,India 38/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 16 , Shubman Gill 18)
SIX! Shikhar Dhawan ends that over with a maximum. The fast bowler bowls that short and outside the leg stump line. Dhanwa pulls that over fine leg for a maximum
After 3 overs,India 29/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 9 , Shubman Gill 16)
FOUR! A boundary to finish the over. This time the pacer bowls that length ball, outside off and Gill punches this one through the off side for a four
SIX! Shubman Gill top edges that back of the length delivery, around the leg stump channel but the ball had enough pace on it to go over the boundary behind. That's the first maximum of the match
After 2 overs,India 14/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 8 , Shubman Gill 6)
Gill scored a boundary in that one first up but Seales made a good comeback after that. But India are off to a decent start
FOUR! Now Gill is off the mark with a boundary. Fuller delivery, way outside off from Seales and the right-hander plays that through the covers for a four
After 1 overs,India 8/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 8 , Shubman Gill 0)
India are off to a quick start with a couple of boundaries coming in that first over. Dhawan has hit two in that and he is looking in good form
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, ball by ball commentary, IND vs WI: West Indies have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first
India vs West Indies 1st ODI PREVIEW: Just days after clinching the ODI series against England in England, Team India embark on another journey, this time to the Caribbean, and later to the United States, as they take on West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is.
India will be led by different captain in Shikhar Dhawan during the ODI series leg against West Indies, with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being rested. Rohit will later return for the T20I series, while Kohli, will get a much-needed extended break after a difficult outing in England, where he struggled for consistency.
The absence of senior players will give the chance for youngsters like Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad to step up and produce some large amount of runs at the top.
Sanju Samson has been in and out of the Indian team for a while now, and the batter from Kerala will be desperate to make a statement should he get the chance. However, competing against him for the slot in the XI is Ishan Kishan, who in fact played in one of the ODIs against West Indies at home earlier this year.
Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are all the dedictated all-rounders in the squad, while Shardul Thakur remains the pace bowlng all-rounder option for India in Hardik Pandya’s absence.
Meanwhile, Jason Holder returns to the West Indies after missing the Bangladesh series in a bid to manage the player’s workload. The Windies, too, will be looking for a turnaround having been outplayed by Bangladesh in the ODI series.
Here’s all you need to know on when and where to watch the first West Indies vs India ODI:
When will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played on 22 July 2022 (Friday).
Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Queen's Park Oval at Port of Spain in Trinidad.
What time will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI start?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.
How can I watch the India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be streamed LIVE on Fancode website and its app. It will be broadcast on TV on DD Sports. You can also browse Firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.
