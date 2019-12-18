First Cricket
India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian bowler to scalp two international hat-tricks

Kuldeep Yadav, who had claimed his first ODI hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata in 2017, dismissed Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the last three deliveries of the 33rd over to achieve the milestone.

Press Trust of India, Dec 18, 2019 22:52:45 IST

Visakhapatnam: Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday became the first India player to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket, joining an elite band that includes pace legend Wasim Akram.

India's Kuldeep Yadav (right) celebrates a hat-trick during the second ODI match against West Indies in Visakhapatnam. AP Photo

He achieved the feat during the second One-day International against the West Indies.

The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who had claimed his first ODI hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata in 2017, dismissed Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the last three deliveries of the 33rd over to achieve the milestone.

Former Pakistan captain Akram, ex-Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas and New Zealand's Trent Boult have two hat-tricks to their name.

Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami are the other Indians to have claimed a hat-trick in international cricket.

Veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga is the only bowler in the history of the game to take three hat-tricks, including two in World Cup.

Kuldeep achieved the feat in his eighth over with skipper Virat Kohli starting the proceedings with a stunning catch at deep mid-wicket, which sent opener Hope (78) back to the pavilion.

Holder was next in line as he was deceived in flight and Rishabh Pant whipped off the bails in time.

Alzarri then failed to pick up a wrong'un and was caught by Kedar Jadhav as his teammates celebrated.

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 22:52:45 IST

