Team India kickstarted 2023 on a high, with Hardik Pandya and Co defeating Sri Lanka 2-1 in the three-match T20I series in Rajkot on Saturday.

The series was evenly poised at 1-1 coming into the decider at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The Men in Blue had clinched the first T20I in Mumbai, but the Lankans responded strongly in the second in Pune, beating India by 16 runs after Dasun Shanaka produced a valiant effort with both bat and ball.

With all to play for on Saturday, it was Suryakumar Yadav who stole the limelight with a 45-ball century to take India to 228 after opting to bat first.

And while the Indian bowlers did their bit in the Lankan chase, Shivam Mavi’s stunning catch caught the eyes of many as he ran to his left from the deep cover region to claim the catch and dismiss Charith Asalanka off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling.

The 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka was India’s seventh consecutive T20I bilateral series win.

Let’s now take a look at some talking points from the series decider:

SKY is the limit for Suryakumar Yadav

With 1,164 runs from 31 matches, Suryakumar Yadav had ended 2022 as the top run-getter in T20 internationals. If early glimpses of SKY’s batting in 2023 are to go by, expect a lot more to come from the 32-year-old in the shorter format of the game.

After a disappointing outing in Mumbai where he managed just seven runs, Suryakumar responded strongly in the second match, notching up a half-century in a pressure situation, while also being involved in a vital 91-run stand with Axar Patel.

This time, the Mumbai batter took matters in his own hands, amassing an unbeaten 112 runs from 51 deliveries, at a mammoth strike rate of 219.60.

There was hardly any dull moment in SKY’s innings, as he raced away to his century in just 45 balls, thereby becoming the second fastest Indian to a century (Rohit Sharma is the first).

SKY came in at number four following the dismissal of Rahul Tripathi, and was involved in a 111-run stand with Shubman Gill for the third wicket.

In the last over, Suryakumar hit a six and a four to take India to 228/5.

Rahul Tripathi’s 16-ball cameo

Rahul Tripathi, who had made his international debut in the second T20I after coming in as a replacement for the injured Sanju Samson, had failed to make an impact on debut, managing just five runs.

Special knock with special shots – Rahul Tripathi. pic.twitter.com/EE45huEIJK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 7, 2023

However, that was not the case on Saturday as Tripathi struck a fine 16-ball 35 after coming in at number three, following the dismissal of Ishan Kishan.

Tripathi collected a boundary off the second ball he faced, and went on to hit a total of five 4s and two 6s during his knock.

It took Rahul Tripathi a while but he got to international cricket deservedly. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 7, 2023

Tripathi was eventually dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne in the sixth over.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s two wickets

Despite being in the Team India squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal failed to get a game Down Under and will be looking to make every opportunity count in the lead-up towards the next edition in 2024.

Chahal did play in the T20I series against New Zealand in November last year, but managed just two wickets, with both coming in the second T20I.

Prior to the third T20I against Sri Lanka, Chahal had just one wicket in the second T20I after going wicketless in the first. Rajkot, however, saw a different Chahal as he finished with figures of 2/30.

The 32-year-old first struck in the 10th over, removing Charith Asalanka, courtesy of that Shivam Mavi catch, and got rid of Dhananjaya de Silva in the 12th, with Gill taking a catch at deep backward square leg.

Chahal applied brakes in the middle overs and ensured that an already under-pressure Lankan batting line-up were further decimated.

ICYMI – A fine running catch by @ShivamMavi23 near the boundary ends Asalanka’s stay out there in the middle. Live – https://t.co/bY4wgiSvMC #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/hwSrjjsalm — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2023

Lankan batters’ failure to convert starts

The Sri Lankan batters were far from impressive on Saturday, to say the least. The 44-run stand for the opening wicket between Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka provided hope for the visitors, but a target of 229 in a T20I was always going to be an uphill task.

So much so that, not a single Lankan batter managed to capitalise on their start. Skipper Dasun Shanaka (23), Kusal Mendis (23), and Dhananjaya de Silva (19) all departed without getting time to settle down in the middle, while six of their batters endured single-figure dismissals.

Sri Lanka were eventually dismissed for 137 in the 17th over and proved to be a walk in the park for the Indian bowlers.

Player of the Series, Axar Patel

Following the conclusion of the series, it’s safe to say that Axar Patel has lived up to the all-rounder’s tag. Three wickets from as many games, and 117 runs at a strike rate of 195 is no mean feat.

Axar Patel won the player of the series for his brilliance with bat & ball. pic.twitter.com/cwinro0cWv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 7, 2023

Undoubtedly, Axar’s knock of 65 in the second T20I stands out for him this series, but his unbeaten 31 and 21 in the other two matches were equally important.

In the series opener, Axar went for 31 runs without taking a wicket, but he returned in some style, finishing with figures of 2/24 and 1/19 in Pune and Rajkot respectively.

Axar ended the series as the fourth economical bowler, with an economy of 7.40, only behind Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Hardik Pandya.

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir also went on to say that Axar Patel shall be a part of the starting XI in all the formats.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.