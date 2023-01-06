Sri Lanka were made to toil in the second T20I against India in Pune on Thursday, eventually romping towards a 16-run win to level the three-match series 1-1, and force the series into a decider in Rajkot on Saturday.

Hardik Pandya-led India had entered this match on the back of a thrilling two-run win in the series-opener in Mumbai just a couple of days back, and one would have expected the Men in Blue to seal the deal with a game to spare.

But that was not meant to happen.

After having won the toss and opted to field, despite a few successful middle overs that produced wickets for the hosts, some inconsistent bowling in the final overs saw the Lankans post 206 from 20 overs.

What followed was a horror start by India, but Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav came to the hosts’ rescue with a valuable partnership. But, even that was not enough for them to cross the finish line.

With the second match done and dusted, let’s now take a look a five talking points from the match:

Strong start from Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka were asked to bat first in the second T20, and the visitors welcomed the decision with open arms. Kusal Mendis (52) and Pathum Nissanka (33) walked out to open for Sri Lanka, and the duo added 80 runs off 54 deliveries for the first wicket, before the former departed off an Yuzvendra Chahal LBW.

If it was a productive opening stand that gave Sri Lanka confidence, no-balls haubted India the most. During their bowling, Sri Lanka had not bowled a single no-ball, but India, on the other hand, had seven to their name.

Arshdeep Singh was introduced into the attack for the second over of the Lankan innings, but it was an over to forget for the 23-year-old as he ended up conceding 19 runs in that over. That included three consecutive no-balls, meaning Arshdeep had overstepped on three consecutive occasions.

Arshdeep would then only return to bowl his second over in the 19th of the Lankan innings, and even then, he had not learnt his lesson. Two more no-balls from the penultimate over would suddenly turn the script of the visitors’ innings, especially after India had taken control of the middle-overs.

Arshdeep’s mistakes cost India, in being unable to restrict Sri Lanka, and eventually cost India the game.

Umran Malik’s three-wicket spell

India lacked disciplined bowling against Sri Lanka, but Umran Malik made sure not everything was on the wrong side, having taken three wickets in his four-over spell. Umran did go for 48 runs in his four overs, but struck at crucial junctures for the hosts.

He first cleaned up Bhanuka Rajapaksa (2) in the 10th over of the innings, then returned to haunt the Lankans in the 16th over, not once, but twice in the same over. Umran removed Asalanka in the fifth ball of the 16th over, with Shubman Gill taking the catch in the deep, and the very next ball, he cleaned up Hasaranga, to finish with three wickets.

Dasun Shanaka’s all-round show

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka (56 not out off 22 balls) led his team from the front, both with the bat and ball. Shanaka came into bat at a tough time for the visitors, with their score reading 110/4 in 13.4 overs, and he even had to see Asalanka and Hasaranga depart at the other end, off two consecutive deliveries.

However, Shanaka then changed gears, forging a quickfire 68-run stand with Chamika Karunaratne, coming off just 27 deliveries.

Shanaka, who went unsold in the IPL 2023 auction in December, gave a friendly reminder to franchises of what could have been had they selected him, reaching his fifty off just 20 deliveries.

A total of 59 runs came off the last three overs of the Sri Lankan innings. From 147/6 at one stage, Sri Lanka went onto post 206/6, with Shanaka almost single-handedly taking his team to a big total.

In India’s reply, Shanaka introduced himself into the attack when the hosts needed 21 runs off the last six balls.

Even though the pacer delivered just one over, that over in itself was impactful. Shanaka went on to take the crucial wicket of Axar Patel (65), and three balls later, of Shivam Mavi (26) who had showcased his grit with the bat.

India’s horror start in chase

India got off to their worst possible start in the run-chase, losing both openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in the second over, bowled by Kasun Rajitha.

That was not all, as Rahul Tripathi, making his international debut, failed to make an impact, falling for five runs, after edging through to the keeper off Dilshan Madushanka’s ball.

Hardik Pandya too followed suit, managing just 12 runs, before being dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne.

India were restricted to 39/4 in the opening six overs, a dream start for the Lankans.

Surya-Axar revival

Not even half the innings had been completed, yet India had lost half their side. In the first ball of the 10th, India seemed to be in all sorts of trouble at 57/5 after the dismissal of Deepak Hooda.

But, enter Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel to the rescue.

Both SKY (51) and Axar (65) notched up timely fifties and had the 91-run stand between the duo progressed even further, there would still be hopes of India crossing the finish line. From 57/5, their partnership took India to 148/6, before SKY departed. Despite the duo’s efforts, it was just not India’s day, as the Men in Blue live on to fight another day.

