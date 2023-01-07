Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to score a century in 2023 as he slammed a 51-ball 112 not out against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I in Rajkot on Saturday.

This was also the second-fastest century by an Indian in the shortest format of the game as he took just 45 balls to reach his third T20I hundred. Rohit Sharma holds the record for the fastest ton in 35 balls, coincidentally against Sri Lanka in 2017 in Indore.

Suryakumar’s knock replaced KL Rahul at the second spot as the latter scored a 46-ball 100 against West Indies away in 2016. SKY is also fourth and fifth in the list with 48- and 49-ball centuries to his name respectively.

35 Rohit Sharma vs SL Indore 2017

45 Suryakumar Yadav vs SL Rajkot 2023 *

46 KL Rahul vs WI Lauderhill 2016

48 Suryakumar Yadav vs Eng Nottingham 2022

49 Suryakumar Yadav vs NZ Mt Maunganui 2022

Surya also became the first non-opener to score three T20I centuries. During the course of his innings, Yadav slammed seven fours and nine sixes as he build upon the foundation laid by Rahul Tripathi, who scored a 16-ball 35 up the order.

Surya’s innings gain momentum midway through the Indian innings when he scored 35 runs over nine balls across two overs, which saw him hit four sixes and two fours as India touched 150 by the 14th over.

After scoring the century, the 32-year-old batter said he was happy to make a fresh start to 2023 after a blistering 2022 season.

“I’m really happy with the way the innings went. Captain winning the toss and batting first showed faith in the batters, few shots are pre-determined, but these are the shots I’ve been playing over the last year and I’m not doing anything different. ​The 2022 form is gone, it’s a fresh start in 2023 and I hope to continue doing well. It’s a good pitch, nice bounce, and a lush outfield,” said Surya.

