Pune: Arshdeep Singh has come under plenty of criticism after bowling five no balls in the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday. In so doing, he set multiple unwanted records.

Returning to the team having missed the first T20I, Arshdeep bleeded runs and went for 37 runs from two overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

After a strong start by skipper Hardik Pandya with the ball, Arshdeep brought pressure on the hosts with three straight no balls. It allowed Sri Lanka free hits to capitalise on.

In his next over, Arshdeep bowled two more no-balls to take his tally to five and register another record.

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar slammed the left-arm seamer for the rookie mistake.

“As a professional, you can’t be doing this. We often hear that today’s players say, things aren’t in our control. Not bowling no ball is in your control. What happens after you deliver the ball, what the batsman does, is another thing. Not bowling a no ball is definitely in your control,” said Gavaskar on broadcaster Star Sports.

You’ve got to feel for Arshdeep Singh , just lack of match practice . It’s never easy #INDvsSL — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 5, 2023

However, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik threw his support behind Arshdeep and labelled the scenario ‘lack of match practice.’ In a tweet, Karthik wrote: “You’ve got to feel for Arshdeep Singh , just lack of match practice. It’s never easy.”

When asked about Arshdeep categorically in the post-match presentation, Pandya said the 23-year-old should ensure these ‘basic errors don’t happen.’

“In this situation, it’s very difficult. In past as well he’s bowled no-balls. As a captain, I believe you can’t give away freebies. Going for runs is fine but no balls aren’t. Not blaming but he (Arshdeep) needs to go back and make sure these basic errors don’t happen at this level. It’s not about blaming or to be too hard on him but no ball is a crime,” Pandya said.

Dasun Shanaka played a captain’s knock (56 off 22 balls) as Sri Lanka scored 206 runs in 20 overs. In the chase, India’s top order collapsed but Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 36 balls) and Axar Patel (65 off 31 balls) kept the fight going but the Men in Blue fell 16 runs short.

The win allowed Sri Lanka to level the series at 1-1 with the decider to be played on Saturday (7 January).

