Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd T20I in Pune: Sri Lanka level T20I series with 16-run win

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 05 January, 2023

05 January, 2023
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

206/6 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
India

India

190/8 (20.0 ov)

Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs

Live Blog
Sri Lanka India
206/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.3 190/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.5

Match Ended

Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs

Umran Malik - 1

Shivam Mavi - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Umran Malik not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kasun Rajitha 4 0 22 2
Dasun Shanaka 1 0 4 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 190/8 (20)

1 (1) R/R: 2

Shivam Mavi 26(15) S.R (173.33)

c Maheesh Theekshana b Dasun Shanaka
India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd T20I in Pune: Sri Lanka level T20I series with 16-run win

India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd T20I in Pune: Sri Lanka level T20I series with 16-run win

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Highlights and Latest Update: Dasun Shanaka removes Axar Patel and Shivam Mavi in the final over as India ultimatel fall short despite a spirited fightback.

23:13 (IST)

With that, our coverage of the second T20I comes to an end, and boy were we treated to another cracker of a contest between the two neighbours who have a combined total of 13 Asian titles between them. The teams travel north to Rajkot in Gujarat for the series decider, and the Sri Lankans will fancy their chances of pulling off a series win after performing the way they did in Pune in the hour of need.

On behalf of my colleagues at the sports desk at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

Full Scorecard
23:09 (IST)

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 56 off just 22 balls as well as for the final over in which he gave away just four runs while accounting for both Axar Patel and Shivam Mavi's wickets.

Full Scorecard
23:08 (IST)

What it all came down to in the end

Full Scorecard
23:08 (IST)

Some fightback it was from Axar, SKY and Mavi

Full Scorecard
23:05 (IST)

Did you know: This is Sri Lanka's first T20I win against the Men in Blue on their own turf in 13 attempts! The last time they had won a T20I against India in India was all the way back in 2016, at this very venue.

Full Scorecard
22:49 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India Live Score

After 20 overs,India 190/8 ( Umran Malik 1 , )

Skipper Dasun Shanaka delivers the knockout punch in the end after starring with the bat earlier in the game, bowling out a quality final over at a time when both Axar and Mavi had been smashing fours and sixes and were in red-hot form. Shanaka ends up dismissing both in a space of four deliveries, and unlike the Indians in the last three overs during their innings, doesn't give away any freebies or concede no-balls.

Sri Lanka deservingly are the winners in the end, levelling the three-match series in style with the next game at Rajkot effectively becoming a decider!

Full Scorecard
22:44 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Turns out to be a double-wicket over for Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, with Shivam Mavi getting caught by Theekshana near the extra cover/mid off region as Sri Lanka level the series with a 16-run win in Pune! India 190/8

Mavi c Theekshana b Shanaka 26(15)

Full Scorecard
22:41 (IST)
wkt

IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! So near, yet so far for Axar Patel, who looks to smash a wide full toss down the ground, but is caught at long off with Karunaratne pulling off a good catch running to his right. That should be it for India, unless Shanaka ends up bowling a host of no-balls as well. IND 189/7; need 18 off 3

Axar c Karunaratne b Shanaka 65(31)

Full Scorecard
22:39 (IST)

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Score

Dasun Shanaka to bowl the final over. Shivam Mavi on strike.

Full Scorecard
22:38 (IST)
four

IND vs SL Live Score

FOUR! Axar smashes a full toss from Rajitha straight down the ground, leaving Team India 21 to win off the last six deliveries!

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:09 (IST)

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 56 off just 22 balls as well as for the final over in which he gave away just four runs while accounting for both Axar Patel and Shivam Mavi's wickets.
22:44 (IST)

OUT! Turns out to be a double-wicket over for Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, with Shivam Mavi getting caught by Theekshana near the extra cover/mid off region as Sri Lanka level the series with a 16-run win in Pune! India 190/8

Mavi c Theekshana b Shanaka 26(15)
22:41 (IST)

IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! So near, yet so far for Axar Patel, who looks to smash a wide full toss down the ground, but is caught at long off with Karunaratne pulling off a good catch running to his right. That should be it for India, unless Shanaka ends up bowling a host of no-balls as well. IND 189/7; need 18 off 3

Axar c Karunaratne b Shanaka 65(31)
22:39 (IST)

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Score

Dasun Shanaka to bowl the final over. Shivam Mavi on strike.
22:38 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Score

FOUR! Axar smashes a full toss from Rajitha straight down the ground, leaving Team India 21 to win off the last six deliveries!

22:24 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score

OUT! Surya's party finally comes to an end, in the same over in which he brings up his half-century with a six at that. Looks to smash this down the ground, but hardly gets any timing on it, offering Hasaranga a sitter at long on off Madushanka's bowling. IND 148/6; need 59 off 25

Surya c Hasaranga b Madushanka 51(36)
22:20 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India Live Cricket Score

SIX! And now Suryakumar Yadav also brings up his half-century with a maximum, sending the ball high into the night sky over the backward square leg fence with a ramp off a full, wide delivery from Madushanka! Brings up the milestone — his 13th in T20Is — in 33 balls. IND 146/5
22:14 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India Live Score

SIX! Axar Patel brings up his half-century in style with a straight hit off Chamika Karunaratne, bringing up his maiden T20I half-century in just 20 deliveries as a result! What a knock this has been from the southpaw so far, smashing six maximums and two fours along the way, bringing the hosts back in the game! IND 137/5
22:06 (IST)

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Score

6, 6, 6! A hat-trick of maximums for Axar Patel off Wanindu Hasaranga in the 14th over, bringing up the fifty stand with Suryakumar Yadav in just 25 balls in the process, and suddenly Team India are back in the game! IND 116/5
21:46 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! The spinners join the act now as Wanindu Hasaranga removes Deepak Hooda for 9, India now losing half their side with a little over 50 on the board. Hooda looked to smash this down the ground, but did not time it well enough to clear the boundary, offering Dhananjaya de Silva a simple catch at long on. Umpire signals drinks after this dismissal. IND 57/5

Hooda c de Silva b Hasaranga 9(12)
21:35 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India Live Cricket Score

FOUR! Welcome boundary for the Men in Blue as SKY brings up the 50 with a boundary off Karunaratne. The Indian VC slashes hard at a wide ball from the seamer, sending it over backward point. IND 52/4
21:21 (IST)

IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! WHAT A CATCH! Kusal Mendis grabs a stunner after leaping to his right after a thick outside edge off Hardik Pandya's bat, as India lose their fourth wicket. Karunaratne joins Rajitha and Madushanka in the wickets column in his very first over. IND 34/4

Pandya c Mendis b Karunaratne 12(12)
21:11 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Score

OUT! Two wickets in as many balls for the Sri Lankans as Rahul Tripathi ends up getting caught-behind off Dilshan Madushanka's bowling a few deliveries after collecting his first boundary in international cricket! IND 21/3

Tripathi c Mendis b Madushanka 5(5)
21:10 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score

OUT! Rajitha strikes twice in his first over, this time removing Gill off the last ball of the over as the opener tamely chips the ball towards mid on for a simple catch. Another low score for Gill at the top of the order, and the team management might just bring Gaikwad into the mix next game. IND 21/2

Gill c Theekshana b Rajitha 5(3)
21:06 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Kasun Rajitha strikes off his first ball of the evening, flattening the stumps with in inswinger that beats Ishan Kishan's defence completely. IND 12/1

Kishan b Rajitha 2(5)
20:42 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Score

SIX! Hooda fumbles at long off, the ball landing on the other side of the boundary rope in the end, and that brings up the fifty for Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka off just 20 balls — the fastest T20I half-century by a Sri Lankan! It also brings up the 200 for the visitors! SL 200/6
20:26 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score

After 16 overs,Sri Lanka 138/6 ( Dasun Shanaka (C) 4 , Chamika Karunaratne 0)

OUT! Two in two for Umran Malik, as he gets rid of Hasaranga for a golden duck and is on a hat-trick at the end of the 16th over! Hits the top of off as the Sri Lankan all-rounder gets nowhere close to the line of the delivery while looking to defend. SL 138/6

Hasaranga b Malik 0(1)
20:18 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India Live Cricket Score

OUT! Asalanka departs just when he was starting to look dangerous for the Men in Blue. Had had been dealing in sixes so far, having collected four of them so far including two back-to-back maximums off Yuzi Chahal, and had narrowly beaten a leaping Gill at cow corner earlier in Malik's third over. He attempts to go big in the same direction in the penultimate delivery, but doesn't quite get the distance this time and ends up offering the simplest of catches to Gill. SL 138/5

Asalanka c Gill b Malik 37(19)
20:08 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India Live Score

OUT! A second wicket for Axar Patel in as many overs. Unlike Nissanka's dismissal though, where Tripathi has to cover quite a few yards to his left, Dhananjaya de Silva ends up hitting this straight down long on's throat. SL 110/4

De Silva c Hooda b Axar 3(6)
19:56 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Score

OUT! Both Lankan openers are back in the dugout now! Nissanka, who had been dropped on 31 by Chahal in the previous over, adds just two more runs before debutant Tripathi pulls off a superb catch at deep midwicket running to his left. The TV Umpire has a quick look after it is referred to him by his on-field colleagues, and the replay leaves little room for doubt. SL 96/3

Nissanka c Tripathi b Axar 33(35)
19:45 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score

BOWLED EM! The Indians are finally starting to fight back after getting plundered for runs so far. Rajapaksa follows Mendis back to the pavilion shortly after his arrival at the crease, getting beaten by Malik's pace as the ball rattles the stumps. The crowd has discovered its voice again after being quiet for the most part so far. The players will have a drink after this dismissal. SL 83/2

Rajapaksa b Malik 2(3)
19:41 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score

OUT! Yuzi Chahal with the breakthrough as Kusal Mendis is trapped leg-before shortly after bringing up his half-century. The umpire however, had initially turned it down, and the legspinner looked absolutely convinced while urging Pandya to take this upstairs. He stands vindicated in the end as the Indians get three reds on HawkEye. End of a superb knock from the Sri Lankan vice-captain, giving the visitors just the start that they were looking for in this must-win clash. SL 80/1

Mendis LBW Chahal 52(31)
19:36 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India Live Cricket Score

After 8 overs,Sri Lanka 80/0 ( Pathum Nissanka 23 , Kusal Mendis (W) 52)

SIX! Kusal Mendis brings up his half-century — his 11th in T20Is — in style, slashing hard at a length ball outside off, the ball sailing over the man standing in front of the third man boundary. What a knock this has been from the Sri Lankan keeper-batter, consuming just 27 balls to bring up the milestone, smashing four sixes and two fours along the way. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are motoring along at 10-an-over at the moment and will fancy posting a score in excess of 200.
19:27 (IST)

IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score

After 6 overs,Sri Lanka 55/0 ( Pathum Nissanka 13 , Kusal Mendis (W) 37)

The fifty partnership comes up between Nissanka and Mendis in just 35 deliveries, with Mendis accounting for 35 of those runs in what has been a fiery start for the visitors in a must-win clash. Mendis brings up the milestone with a single off Chahal at the start of the final over of powerplay.
18:40 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score

Playing XIs:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
18:37 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score

Two changes for Team India — Rahul Tripathi makes his international debut, replacing the injured Sanju Samson, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh replaces Harshal Patel.

— Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka announces an unchanged XI for the second game.
 
18:36 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score

Team India win the toss, and skipper Hardik Pandya opts to field in the second T20I in Pune, a venue where teams batting first have traditionally been more successful.
India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd T20I in Pune: Sri Lanka level T20I series with 16-run win

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India skipper Hardik Pandya and his Sri Lanka counterpart Dasun Shanaka pose with the series trophy. Sportzpics for BCCI

Team India will be hoping to clinch the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare in the second match at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

The Hardik Pandya-led side had on Tuesday won their opening match of the year in thrilling fashion, pulling off a two-run win after surviving a late scare with the game going down to the very last ball. The Men in Blue thus arrive in Pune, just a couple of hours away from Mumbai by road, hoping to carry the momentum from that win over to this game.

As far as team news goes, India will have to make one change to their lineup on Thursday, with wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson getting ruled out of the remainder of the series due to injury. While the BCCI has named Vidarbha keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma as his replacement, Samson’s spot might go to either Rahul Tripathi or Washington Sundar.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (VC for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).

Time: 7 PM IST.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 05, 2023 23:15:09 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st T20I in Mumbai: Men in Blue survive late scare to win thriller at Wankhede
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st T20I in Mumbai: Men in Blue survive late scare to win thriller at Wankhede

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Highlights: Sri Lanka fall short by two runs despite Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 23 as India go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

India vs Sri Lanka: Shivam Mavi's 4-for leads hosts to win in 1st T20
Photos

India vs Sri Lanka: Shivam Mavi's 4-for leads hosts to win in 1st T20

Mavi returned figures of 4-22 to help the hosts bowl out Sri Lanka for 160 in a victory target of 163 and lead the three-match series 1-0 in Mumbai

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I preview: Focus on Shubman Gill as hosts eye series-clinching win
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I preview: Focus on Shubman Gill as hosts eye series-clinching win

Shubman Gill got his T20I career off to an indifferent start in Mumbai and will want to respond strongly in Pune to stave off competition from wicketkeeper-batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.