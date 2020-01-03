India vs Sri Lanka: ACA hopes to use first T20I as 'curtain-raiser' for Rajasthan Royals 'home' fixtures in IPL 2020
The Assam Cricket Association will use the Sunday's India-Sri Lanka T20I as a "curtain-raiser", ahead of hosting two home matches of Rajasthan Royals this season.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MUM Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs MP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BAR Vs RLY Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT Vs ASS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 5th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs NAM - Jan 6th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Qassem Soleimani's assassination marks decisive moment in US-Iran confrontation, will have global repercussions
-
Uttar Pradesh court grants bail to activist Sadaf Jafar, others arrested for anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on 19 December
-
JD(U) seeks to establish upper hand in Bihar NDA alliance after BJP's Assembly poll losses, pushback over CAA and NRC
-
Iran vows ‘harsh retaliation’ against US airstrike that killed General Qassem Soleimani; China says ‘highly concerned’ about situation
-
The future is sci-fi: A vision of the 2020s, seen through seven works of pop culture from the past
-
New memoir of Balraj Sahni by his son is heartfelt — and revealing of contradictions in actor's well-intentioned life
-
Cats movie review: Tom Hooper's CGI purr-version turns Broadway musical into kinky feline fantasy
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian men's hockey team renews bid for glory 39 years since podium finish
-
Now, Ratan Tata, two Tata firms move SC challenging NCLAT verdict; chairman emeritus says Cyrus Mistry brought disrepute to Group
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Guwahati: The Assam Cricket Association will use the Sunday's India-Sri Lanka T20I as a "curtain-raiser", ahead of hosting two home matches of Rajasthan Royals this season.
Rajasthan Royals, who have retained the local lad Riyan Parag for the upcoming season, have already confirmed that they would play at least two of their home games at the Barsapara Stadium, making it the first venue in the NorthEast region to host an IPL fixture since the league's inception in 2008.
Representative image. Reuters
So the ACA wants to create an IPL-like atmosphere for Sunday's international fixture.
"We are leaving no stone unturned to make it successful. We will have DJs and there will be fireworks making it a vibrant evening. People will truly enjoy the match," ACA secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.
The situation in the region also had limped back to normalcy after widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill as there was curfew imposed for over a week in December.
"But the situation is totally normal now and we don't need any additional security forces. We are providing a general security cover like that's been provided for any other international matches in Guwahati. The state government is providing full security arrangements regarding the traffic movements and crowd management," he said.
The ACA Stadium in Barsapara has so far hosted two international matches — first a T20I in 2017 when India lost to Australia and the last being an ODI with the home team chasing down West Indies' 300-plus total inside 43 overs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 03, 2020 22:05:14 IST
Also See
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah hits the straps right away in team practice ahead of first T20I in Guwahati
Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah says 2019 has been a year of 'accomplishments, learning and memories'
India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini says he is looking forward to closely working on his bowling with Jasprit Bumrah during series