India dominated over their southern neighbours yet again as they thrashed Sri Lanka in the first ODI by 67 runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

However, what would have excited the Indian fans more than the victory was Virat Kohli’s 73rd international century, Rohit Sharma amidst runs and diving around in the field, and Umran Malik breaking his own record with a 156 kph delivery.

As India ushers into a new year, which will also see the ODI World Cup towards the business end of the year, the ODI series against Sri Lanka shall be the right start to prepare for the elusive tournament at home.

Sri Lanka’s downfall in the last few years after the retirement of their stalwarts seems to be never-ending despite of their few impressive victories over the period.



With international cricket changing its nature altogether, Sri Lanka seem to be failing to keep the momentum of the game.

Virat Kohli: Diet is most important at this age

It will be worthwhile to see if the Lankan Lions can make a comeback in the second ODI or if India will continue their domination.

For now, let us discuss some of the important pointers from the first ODI:

Virat Kohli’s 73rd international century

“When Sachin bats well, India sleeps well” has been a famous saying quoted by Harsha Bhogle and that can be replaced with Virat Kohli in the current times.

And so when Kohli reached his 45th ODI century, the fans in the stadium were elated.

Kohli paced his innings brilliantly, scoring 113 at a strike rate of 129.89. It was a typical Kohli ODI innings wherein he held one end and tried to bat till the end of the innings, getting out only with 11 balls to spare.



The century saw him get past Sachin Tendulkar’s eight centuries against Sri Lanka as this was his ninth. He also equaled the little master’s record of 20 ODI tons at home.

It is noteworthy that this is Kohli’s second consecutive century in ODIs as he scored one against Bangladesh in the third ODI.

Sri Lanka’s clumsy fielding

While we talk about Kohli’s century, it will be inaccurate to be ignorant about the dropped chances that could have seen Kohli getting out in the 50s or in the 80s.

Kusal Mendis dropped Kohli in the 37th over on 51 as he edged one outside off stump. A few overs later – in the 43rd – Skipper Dasun Shanaka put him down as Kohli tried to drive through the covers.

Sri Lanka didn’t miss any other chances but these two chances cost them significantly with Kohli making full use of them. The former India captain also acknowledged that he was blessed with some luck and he was able to utilize it.

Rohit Sharma – Shubman Gill opening partnership

Rohit Sharma said on the eve of the ODI that Shubman Gill will be given an extended run and he proved it worth immediately scoring a brilliant 60-ball 70 and stitching a 143-run opening stand inside 20 overs.

The opening stand set the tone for India’s brisk scoring rate and a mammoth 373-run total. An approach as such will definitely be needed against some of the top sides like Australia, England, and New Zealand as the batters change the dynamics of the game.

Rohit Sharma also was back amidst runs on his comeback after recovering from his injury, scoring 83 from 67 deliveries. Rohit hit nine boundaries and three maximums to up the ante and demoralise the Lankan bowlers.

The openers utilized the powerplay excellently, rushing to 75 runs.

The openers continuing in such a manner shall boost the Indian batting going forward.

Dasun Shanaka’s lone fight back

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was once again a lone wolf and failed to get any significant support from the pack resulting in a crushing defeat for Sri Lankans.

However, contrary to expectations of everyone, the match went on till the 50th over as India couldn’t dismiss Shanaka and the right-hander also went on to score a century.

The Indians put all their money to restrict Shanaka from getting the hundred as Rohit reviewed an LBW decision in the last over when the ball was clearly drifting down the leg side.

A ball later, he also brought the fielders inside the circle as Kasun Rajitha got the strike with three balls left and Shanaka stuck at the non-striker’s end on 98*.

Shanaka, irrespective of India’s efforts, got the strike and he hit a four to bring up his century and a six to end the innings.

Some support from a few of the other batters would have helped Sri Lanka to put up a fight, but the Indian bowlers were clinical until the seventh wicket fell down.

Shanaka was probably also run out at the non-striker’s end as he took an early start and Shami made sure to disrupt the stumps, but Rohit withdrew the appeal soon, probably to avoid controversy and give Shanaka a fair chance.



India’s bowling – divided into two halves

India’s bowling was divided into halves as they decimated the Sri Lanka top order in the first half, reducing them to 179/7 in the 33rd over and bagging only one wicket in the last 17 overs.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with excellent bowling upfront dismissing two batters at the top and returning with figures of 2/30 in seven overs.

Umran Malik was also among the wickets, picking up three wickets in the middle overs but was quite expensive, giving away 57 runs in eight overs. Despite of being among the wickets, he will have to be disciplined with his lines and lengths.



India had virtually sealed the win after restricting the Lankans around the 33rd over but the tail along with Shanaka frustrated Indian bowlers and scored 127 runs in the last 17.4 overs for just 1 wicket.

Rohit, at the post-match presentation, said that they could have bowled better but didn’t want to be too critical.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.