Virat Kohli entered the new year with a century against Sri Lanka in the first ODI being played in Guwahati on Tuesday (10 January). The star India batter smashed 113 off 87 balls including 12 fours and a six at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Interestingly, with this century Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of smashing the most ODI tons (20) at home. The Master Blaster had achieved the record in 164 matches, while Kohli took just 102 matches to attain the feat.

Overall, it is Kohli’s 73rd international ton and 45th ODI century, and he needs five more hundreds to surpass Tendulkar, who scored 49 ODI hundreds in his career.

Notably, Kohli, who was in imperious touch, earned reprieves when the Sri Lankan fielders dropped his catches on 52 and 81. However, the 34-year-old batter continued to play his natural game while maintaining the balance between front foot and back foot stroke play to complete his second hundred at the venue in 80 balls in the 47th over.

Kohli was finally dismissed in the 49th over when his slog-sweep off Kasun Rajitha brought out a top-edge and was caught by wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis.

D. E. C. O. D. E. D!

How @imVkohli did not even break a sweat as he scored a 💯 🤔

🗣️ Here’s what he said Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/262rcUdafb#TeamIndia | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/t5YAydjytL — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023

It is worth noting that it is Kohli’s second consecutive century as he scored 113 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in India’s last ODI in December.

Talking about the match, other than Kohli’s contribution, skipper Rohit Sharma slammed 83 off 67 balls, while opener Shubman Gill made a 60-ball 70 to help India score 373 for seven after they were put to bat first by Sri Lanka.

