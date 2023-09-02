Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs Pakistan Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India, Pakistan split points

India vs Pakistan Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India, Pakistan split points

India vs Pakistan Highlights, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Updates: Incessant rain in Pallekele forces the match officials to call the remainder of the match off after Pakistan bowl India out for 266.

India vs Pakistan Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India, Pakistan split points

India captain Rohit Sharma shakes hands with Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam after the Asia Cup 2023 Group A match in Pallekele is called off ahead of the second innings due to incessant rain. AP

Pakistan Vs India At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 02 September, 2023

02 September, 2023
Starts (IST)
Match Abandoned
India

India

266/10 (48.5 ov)

Match 3
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

Match Abandoned

Live Blog
22:27 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the India vs Pakistan Group A match in Pallekele, and with the eagerly-anticipated encounter ending in an anticlimax after an intense battle between the Pakistan pacers and the Indian batters.

The action shifts to Lahore on Monday, where Afghanistan — the only team to not play a game so far — face Bangladesh. India then face Nepal in Pallekele on Monday, with a washout guaranteeing them a place in the Super Fours.

On behalf of the everyone here at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a happy and joyous Sunday!

22:22 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE


The washout also means that hosts Pakistan are the first team to qualify for the Super Fours!


India, face Nepal in their next outing on Wednesday, and while they are expected to defeat them and join Pakistan in the next stage, it will be quite difficult for them to dislodge their arch-rivals from the top of the Group. Pakistan currently have the best Net Run Rate of all teams (+4.760) thanks to their 238-run victory in the tournament opener in Multan, and unless India come up with an even more one-sided win on Monday, are likely to top Group A. 

21:58 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE


JUST IN: THE MATCH HAS BEEN CALLED OFF! The Indian and Pakistani players end up shaking hands as no further play is possible, with Pakistan staying on top of Group A with three points to their name.

Turns out it would have taken 45 minutes for the Pallekele ground staff to get the ground ready for Pakistan's chase. And that would have happened AFTER it stopped raining, which appeared unlikely at that point.

Safe to say it would have been virtually impossible for the umpires to restart the contest by the cut-off time of 10.27 pm for a 20-over chase.

21:52 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE


ICYMI: Shreyas Iyer made his long-awaited return from a back injury that had kept him out of action in competitive cricket since March. Though he got off to a promising start, he was ultimately dismissed for 14 after pulling a short delivery from Haris Rauf straight to Shadab Khan at midwicket.


Click here to watch Rauf’s dismissal of Iyer

21:43 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE


UPDATE: The cut-off for a 20-over contest — the minimum number of overs needed for a result — is 10.27 PM local time (and IST). So that’s a little over 40 minutes from now. Let’s hope the weather clears out by then.

21:35 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE


MILESTONE ALERT: This is the first time in the history of the Asia Cup (ODI) that all 10 wickets in an innings have been taken by pacers. Shaheen Afridi (4/35) collected four while Naseem Shah (3/36) and Haris Rauf (3/58) collected three wickets each.

21:32 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE


Here are the revised targets for Pakistan in case there’s a reduction in overs:


45 overs: 254
40 overs: 239
30 overs: 203
20 overs: 155

21:10 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE


UPDATE: No official word from the umpires yet. But what we can see is the covers being brought out again, with the rain suddenly getting heavier. The Indians are forced to head back to the dressing rooms, and Pakistani openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq never really stepped out in the first place.

We continue to twiddle our thumbs as rain continues to hold up play.

21:04 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE


UPDATE: The latest visuals show the two umpires having a chat in the middle with the covers having been entirely taken off and no sign of rain at the moment. The Indian players are also starting to make their way to the centre. So play is set to start any minute now. All that’s left is an official confirmation on reduction in overs.

20:48 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

ICYMI: Shaheen Afridi once again won a battle against the Indian top-order, castling both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in a superb powerplay spell to push the Indians on the backfoot.

Afridi would go on to collect another couple of wickets in the business end of the Indian innings and finish with figures of 4/35.

Click here to watch Afridi's dismissals of Rohit and Virat

19:48 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

After 48.5 overs,India 266/10 ( Mohammed Siraj 1 , )

OUT! Bumrah ends up playing a shot too many and ends up holing out to the man stationed at deep midwicket while looking to clear the fence, as India are bowled out for 266 after skipper Rohit Sharma elects to bat. Naseem Shah finishes with figures of 3/36 after going wicketless for a majority of the innings. The Men in Blue had been reduced to 66/4 at one stage before Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya's (87) knocks helped add another 200 runs for the next six wickets. Will this be enough for the Jasprit Bumrah-led attack to defend? Only time will tell.

Bumrah c Salman b Shah 16(14)
19:43 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

OUT! Shah strikes for a second time today as Kuldeep departs for 4 after nicking the ball to the keeper while trying to guide a short-of-length ball from the pacer through the off side. IND 261/9

Shah c Rizwan b Shah 4(13)
19:25 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

OUT! This is turning into a procession now, with Shardul Thakur getting the marching orders not long after Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja's dismissals. Thakur gets a thick leading edge, and Shadab pedals back to pull off an impressive catch as Naseem finally has a wicket to his name today! IND 242/8

Thakur c Khan b Shah 3(3)
19:22 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

After 44 overs,India 242/7 ( Shardul Thakur 3 , Kuldeep Yadav 0)

OUT! Two wickets in one over for Afridi at the start of a new spell as Ravindra Jadeja ends up getting caught-behind off the left-arm pacer's bowling to depart for 14. Fourth wicket for Afridi, who had dismissed Rohit and Kohli in his powerplay spell!

Jadeja c Rizwan b Afridi 14(22)
19:18 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

OUT! Afridi strikes right away after being reintroduced in the 44th over, deceiving Pandya with the slower ball as the India vice-captain misses out on a maiden ODI hundred after driving the ball straight to the man at short extra cover. Afridi managed to keep this at a fuller length, and Pandya committed himself into the drive, resulting in an aerial shot straight in the direction of the fielder. IND 239/6

Pandya c Salman b Afridi 87(90)
18:52 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

OUT! A tired shot from Ishan Kishan, who had been hobbling while running between the wickets in the previous over, getting a top edge while looking to pull a short-of-length ball from Rauf for a maximum. Results in a sitter near mid on, and the wicketkeeper-batter has to depart for an excellent 82 off 81 deliveries. IND 204/5

Kishan c Babar b Rauf 82(81)
18:32 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

After 34 overs,India 178/4 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 72 , Hardik Pandya 50)

And now Hardik Pandya brings up his half-century with a single, taking 62 deliveries to get to the milestone! He's been the more patient of the two batters currently out in the middle, striking at 80 and collecting three fours along the way. This is the Indian vice-captain's 11th fifty in the format; can he get to a maiden ODI ton from here? Both batters have gone past fifty and the partnership between them is in excess of hundred. Good signs for India as far as posting a challenging total on the board is concerned.
18:26 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

SIX! Full from Nawaz and bowled into the slot, Kishan decides to swing his arms and ends up comfortably clearing the straight boundary! He moves into the 60s with that hit, bringing up the century stand with Hardik Pandya in the process! The pair consume 111 deliveries to bring up the milestone. IND 167/4
18:10 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

Fifty up for Ishan Kishan in 54 deliveries! The keeper-batter brings up the milestone with a single off Shadab in the 29th over, collecting six fours and a six along the way. Excellent response from the southpaw at a time when the Pakistani pacers were breathing fire and had dismissed the Indian top four quite cheaply! This is his fourth ODI fifty on the trot and his seventh overall in the format. IND 141/4
17:49 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

Fifty of the partnership comes up between Kishan and Pandya for the fifth wicket, and a much-needed partnership from the Indian perspective to keep them in contention for a competitive total at the start of their Asia Cup campaign. Kishan brings up the milestone with a single off the penultimate delivery of the 23rd over. The pair bring up the milestone at nearly run-a-ball (52 deliveries). IND 116/4
17:13 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

BOWLED! Another Pakistani pacer rattles the stumps with Shubman Gill getting a thick inside edge off an express delivery from Rauf that got a hint of inward movement. The partnerships just aren't coming for the Men in Blue at the moment with the Pakistanis getting regular breakthroughs. Gill never got going in his innings and appeared to be on the back foot throughout, and he'll hope to put this forgettable outing behind him. IND 66/4

Gill b Rauf 10(32)
16:42 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

Rain makes its way back again!

For the second time today, the umpires instruct the ground staff to bring the covers out and the players to march back to the dressing room as rain returns to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. How many more of these breaks are we going to get today?
16:30 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

OUT! Haris Rauf strikes just when a partnership was starting to develop! And it's Shreyas Iyer who gets the marching orders this time around after pulling a short ball straight to Fakhar Zaman standing at midwicket. He'll be disappointed with his choice of shot this early in his innings. IND 48/3

Iyer c Fakhar b Rauf 14(7)
16:12 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

BOWLED! Two wickets in two overs for Shaheen Afridi, and he gets rid of Virat Kohli in his very next over! The Men in Blue suddenly in deep trouble, with the left-arm pacer making the most of the variable conditions to inflict early blows to the opposition. IND 27/2

Kohli b Afridi 4(7)
16:03 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

After 5 overs,India 15/1 ( Shubman Gill 0 , Virat Kohli 0)

BOWLED! Looks like the rain break did benefit the Pakistani bowlers after all! And it's the inswinging delivery after a couple of outswingers that brings Rohit's downfall once again! Fullish delivery from Afridi angles in, narrowly beats Rohit's inside edge and clips the top of the off stump.

Rohit b Afridi 11(22)
15:29 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

After 4.2 overs,India 15/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 11 , Shubman Gill 0)

Rain makes its way to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, forcing the ground staff to bring the covers out right away and the players and umpires to make a hasty retreat to the pavilion!

The drizzle had grown a little heavy in the fourth over, and gets a lot heavier two balls into Afridi's third over. Let's hope the dark clouds part soon enough and we get some quality cricket action back on our TV screens.
14:45 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
14:41 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE

Rohit Sharma, India captain: There is a bit of weather around, but we can’t think too much about it. At the end of the day, we’ve got to come out and play good cricket. Luckily we had some time off after the West Indies series. All in all it was a good prep for us. It’s a quality tournament with quality opposition. From last ODI we played in West Indies, we’ve got a few additions. Shreyas, Bumrah are back. We’ve got three seamers, Shardul, Bumrah and Siraj. Two spinners, Jadeja and Kuldeep

Babar Azam, Pakistan captain: We’ve played together a lot of cricket here for the last two months, so we know the conditions. Before the World Cup we have a good opportunity to utilise the series. Combination is same, we are playing the same team. We’ll try to utilise that confidence. Pakistan-India match is always a tight match. We are calm and cool. I just asked them to enjoy this.
14:32 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE 

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Rohit Sharma opts to bat.

Preview: It’s time for the marquee contest of the 2023 Asia Cup —India vs Pakistan in Pallekele. This group match will act as a dress rehearsal of what’s to come — The two teams face off against each other again in the ODI World Cup on 14 October in Ahmedabad.

But between now and then, the arch-rivals could meet thrice in the Asia Cup. Should both India and Pakistan qualify for the Super Fours, they will lock horns in Colombo on 10 September, and could meet once again if the two teams make the Asia Cup final on 17 September.

India will be without the services of KL Rahul, who is out of the first two games with a niggle. However, India are ready to welcome back Shreyas Iyer, who has missed almost six months of competitive cricket due to a back injury he suffered in March.

Also returning to the ODI side is Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed almost a year’s action of cricket due to a recurring back injury.

Bumrah recently made his India comeback in the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin, captaining the side to a 2-0 series win. Bumrah picked four wickets in that series, and would be raring to go once again, in the Asia Cup.

With Rahul not fit yet, that gives Ishan Kishan another chance to shine. Kishan scored three successive half-centuries in the ODIs against West Indies, and would be looking to continue that run of form and maybe even amass a century.

Kishan and Shreyas Iyer could very well fit in that middle-order, with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill most likely to open.

Shaheen Shah Afridi remains Pakistan’s X-factor especially thanks to his ability to strike with the new ball.

Another pacer in form is Haris Rauf, who took two wickets against Nepal. Shadab Khan, however stood out against Nepal with four wickets, but will face a different challenge against India altogether.

Babar Azam, the Pakistan skipper, remains the team’s most valuable batter and with Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed’s presence, that adds stability to the middle-order batting.

What could spoil all the fun on Saturday is the weather. Rain is predicted for Saturday, with 76 per cent chance of it during the day, while overnight thunderstorms are also predicted.

But, nevertheless, let’s hope the rain Gods stay away and we witness a full-fledged cricket match.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

 

Published on: September 02, 2023 22:25:38 IST

Tags:

