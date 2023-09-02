It was Shaheen Shah Afridi who came out on top in his battle with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

IND vs PAK: Asia Cup 2023 Match LIVE

We all remember the brilliant inswinger fuller delivery that Shaheen had bowled to dismiss Rohit LBW in the match between the two sides in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

On Saturday, Shaheen bowled a length ball that nipped back in just a bit to find the gap between bat and pad and break the stumps as Rohit got out on 11 off 22 balls.

There was a lot of focus on Rohit vs Shaheen battle ahead of the match something that we also reported in our player battle story and eventually, it was the Pakistani pacer who won the contest this time, and that also with a beauty.

In four matches so far across ODIs (2) and T20Is (2), Shaheen has dismissed Rohit twice.

Kohli was also out bowled but it was a result of an inside-edge. The former India skipper wanted to play the short of length ball on off but was early into his shot and ended up chopping the ball onto his stumps.

Kohli was dismissed for four runs off seven balls.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first in their first match of Asia Cup 2023.

This is the first ODI between India and Pakistan since the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf