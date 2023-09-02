Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were the star batters for India as the Men in Blue posted 266 all-out in 50 overs against Pakistan after opting to bat first in their Asia Cup 2023 campaign opener on Saturday.

India made a disastrous start to their innings with rain halting the game multiple times. Shaheen Afridi removed Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (4), while Shubamn Gill (10) fell to Harid Rauf who also got the better of Shreyas Iyer (12) to reduce India to 66/4.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya however steadied the Indian innings with a solid 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

This is the highest fifth wicket partnership for India against Pakistan in the 50-over format.

The previous record belonged to India head coach Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif who scored 135 together in 2005.

Kishan, who was playing his first match against Pakistan, slammed 82 off 81 balls. Kishan had been picked as a replacement for injured KL Rahul and the wicketkeeper-batter proved himself to be a perfect choice as he helped India to a respectable total with the support of Pandya.

All-rounder Pandya scored 87 off 90 before giving away a catch to extra cover fielder off a slower ball from Shaheen.

Kishan had got caught out off Rauf after he miscued a pull shot in the 38th over.

Both Kishan and Pandya earned a lot of praise on X (formerly Twitter) after their brave partnership.

India will remember this, Ishan Kishan. 👏 pic.twitter.com/gF9NhItqDB — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 2, 2023

TAKE A BOW, ISHAN KISHAN….!!! A fighting knock of 82 in just 81 balls with 9 fours and 2 sixes. Completely dominated the Pakistani bowling unit. A career defining innings by Kishan, well done! pic.twitter.com/0fC46WpQil — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 2, 2023

Hardik Pandya is one of the most gutsy players to come out of India. The man comes in difficult situations and takes opponents by the scruff of the neck. A true MVP. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 2, 2023

After Virat Kohli Hardik pandya Always Own Pakistan he was always there when team need him #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/joFVTPUUsz — Priyanshu (@PriyanshuVK18K) September 2, 2023

Pandya stitched a partnership of 35 runs with Ravindra Jadeja before getting out in the 44th over.

Jadeja and Thakur’s partnership after Pandya’s dismissal only lasted for three runs as Pakistan pacers ran through the Indian lower order.

Jadeja (14) was dismissed by Shaheen, while Naseem Shah removed Thakur (3) and Kuldeep Yadav (4).

Making a return to ODI cricket, Jasprit Bumrah cracked 16 off 14 from the No 10 spot and smashed three fours before getting out to Naseem.

Mohammed Siraj stayed unbeaten on one.