Shreyas Iyer endured a forgettable return to the Indian cricket team with the bat after he was dismissed for just 14 runs in India’s Asia Cup group A match against Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday.
Shreyas, who last played for India in a Test against Australia in March, had been out of competitive cricket for close to six months due to a back injury.
Sharp catch by Fakhar Zaman! Was a short ball by Haris Rauf and Iyer pulls it straight to Fakhar at mid-wicket. Shreyas Iyer c Fakhar Zaman b Haris Rauf 14(9) [4s-2]
Iyer came into bat at number four following the dismissal of Virat Kohli in the seventh over, and he was involved in a 21-run stand with Shubman Gill for the third wicket.
During his nine-ball knock of 14, Shreyas could manage just two boundaries before being caught by Fakhar Zaman off Haris Rauf’s short ball in the 10th over.
India had earlier won the toss and opted to bat first. There was a rain interruption after 4.2 overs, and the match resumed after 33 minutes of rain delay.
However, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice after the rain break, removing skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
At the time of writing this report, India were 51/3 with Shubman Gill (6*) and Ishan Kishan (2*) unbeaten.
India and Pakistan will meet in the first of potentially three Asia Cup clashes at Pallekele with rain expected to delay start.
Shastri also added that players from both sides need to treat the India-Pakistan game as any other match to avoid getting under unnecessary pressure.
Pakistan face arch-rivals India in their second outing of the 2023 Asia Cup in Pallekele after opening their account with a 238-run win against Nepal in Multan.