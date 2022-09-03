India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Dubai weather update for IND vs PAK

India will start off their Asia Cup Super 4 journey with a thrilling clash. The Men in Blue will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

At this venue, both sides began their Asia Cup journey on 28 August. Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma put Pakistan to bat, which turned out to be crucial in the final phase of the game.

In the upcoming fixture, toss will again be an important factor. Pakistan bowlers were seen struggling with cramps because of the humid weather conditions in Dubai. Indian batters took advantage of the situation. They snatched the match, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s explosive show in the final two overs.

The pitch at Dubai International Stadium has an average scoring rate. In T20Is, the venue’s average first innings score is 141 and the average second innings score is 124.

In the last match between India and Pakistan, the pitch was quite helpful to the pacers. Apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya’s fantastic spells, Pakistan’s youngster Naseem Shah bowled significantly well.

Following a win over Hong Kong, India advanced to the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round. Pakistan also beat Hong Kong to advance to this stage. In order to improve their chances of easily making it to the finals, both of these teams will be hoping for an easy victory.

Weather Update:

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup will be played at Dubai International Stadium. The weather conditions will be mostly clear during the contest. There is no chance of rain during the Super 4 clash. The temperature will hover between 30 and 39 degrees Celsius during the match. The wind speed can go around 15-25 km/h.

Probable Playing 11s:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.