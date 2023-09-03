Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 stats: PAK pacers create history, Ishan-Hardik put up record stand

While there was no result and only one innings was completed during the India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023, the players from the sides managed to create some records.

Pakistan pacers were on fire as they made an Asia Cup record against India. AP

India’s Group A match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 was called off due to rain on Saturday as both teams shared the points. While there was no result and only one innings was completed, the players from the sides managed to create some records.

IND vs PAK: Match called off due to rain

The biggest of them was all 10 Indian wickets falling to Paksitan pacers. Rohit Sharma and Co were bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs after opting to bat first.

All 10 wickets were taken by Shaheen Afridi (4), Naseem Shah(3) and Haris Rauf (3). This is the first time in an Asia Cup match that all 10 wickets in an innings have been taken by the pacers.

Shaheen dismissed Rohit (10), Virat Kohli (4), Hardik Pandya (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (14), while Naseem removed Shardul Thakur (3), Kuldeep Yadav (4) and Jasprit Bumrah (16).

Watch: Shaheen bamboozles Rohit, Kohli

Rauf took the wickets of Shubman Gill (10), Shreyas Iyer (14) and Ishan Kishan (82).

Some of the records also belonged to Indian players, especially Ishan Kishan who sparkled with a fighting innings of 82 runs from 81 balls, playing first time at the No 5 spot in ODIs.

With his knock, Kishan surpassed MS Dhoni’s record of highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter against Pakistan in an Asia Cup match.

Kishan was ably supported by Hardik Pandya during India’s innings as the duo put together 138 runs for the fifth wicket. This was the highest fifth wicket partnership for India in ODIs against Pakistan.

The previous record of 135 belonged to Rahul Dravid and Mohammed Kaif and it was set in 2005.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has already qualified for the Super Fours with three points from two Asia Cup 2023 Group A matches.

India face Nepal in their final group game on Monday.

Published on: September 03, 2023 00:08:43 IST

