Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan collect first points of tournament with massive win against Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Two-time champions Pakistan begin their Asia Cup campaign on a resounding note with a 238-run win against Nepal

Pakistan captain Babar Azam led from the front with a majestic 151 as Asia Cup 2023 hosts thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in the opening game in Multan on Wednesday, 30 August. AP

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup got underway on Wednesday, 30 August with Pakistan thrashing Nepal by a massive 238 runs in the tournament opener in Multan.

Though only the opening game of the tournament, Pakistan sent out a warning to other teams, including arch-rivals India, with its clinical performance and solidified its status as a strong favourite for a third continental title.

Asia Cup ODI Stats: Past winners, most runs, wickets, biggest win and more

The tournament returns to the ODI format this year after having taken place in T20 mode in the UAE in 2022, effectively becoming a precursor to the ICC World Cup that takes place from 5 October to 19 November in India.

Sri Lanka, who won defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in last year’s final to win their sixth Asian title and their first major trophy since the 2014 T20 World Cup, begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday. Seven-time champions India, on the other hand, open their account against Pakistan on 2 September in Pallekele.

Read | What India and other World Cup-bound teams will be hoping to achieve in Asia Cup

The tournament is also the first in Asia Cup history with matches taking place in multiple nations. While Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has retained the hosting rights for the tournament, quite a few matches including the final had to be moved to Sri Lanka after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan citing political tensions between the two nations.

Asia Cup 2023: All you need to know

With the tournament underway, we bring to you the points table for the group stage as well as the Super Fours:

Group A:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR NRR Points
1 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 4.760 2
2 Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 -4.760 0
3 India

Group B:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR NRR Points
1 Afghanistan
2 Bangladesh
3 Sri Lanka

 

Published on: August 31, 2023 13:54:49 IST

