The 16th edition of the Asia Cup got underway on Wednesday, 30 August with Pakistan thrashing Nepal by a massive 238 runs in the tournament opener in Multan.

Though only the opening game of the tournament, Pakistan sent out a warning to other teams, including arch-rivals India, with its clinical performance and solidified its status as a strong favourite for a third continental title.

The tournament returns to the ODI format this year after having taken place in T20 mode in the UAE in 2022, effectively becoming a precursor to the ICC World Cup that takes place from 5 October to 19 November in India.

Sri Lanka, who won defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in last year’s final to win their sixth Asian title and their first major trophy since the 2014 T20 World Cup, begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday. Seven-time champions India, on the other hand, open their account against Pakistan on 2 September in Pallekele.

The tournament is also the first in Asia Cup history with matches taking place in multiple nations. While Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has retained the hosting rights for the tournament, quite a few matches including the final had to be moved to Sri Lanka after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan citing political tensions between the two nations.

With the tournament underway, we bring to you the points table for the group stage as well as the Super Fours:

