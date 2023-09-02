Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match called off due to rain after Kishan-Pandya's heroics propel Men in Blue to 266

Cricket

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match called off due to rain after Kishan-Pandya's heroics propel Men in Blue to 266

The India vs Pakistan match was called off due to rain after the first innings in which Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya stitched a solid 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help Men in Blue post 266.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match called off due to rain after Kishan-Pandya's heroics propel Men in Blue to 266

Pakistan's and India's players great each others after the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain in Pallekele. AP

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan ODI in the Asia Cup 2023 was called off on Saturday after the first innings due to incessant rain. India batted first against the arch-rivals Pakistan in their campaign opener and were restricted to 266 all-out in 48.5 overs.

However, the Pakistan chase never got underway as heavy rain lashed the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, during the mid-innings break.

After a long wait, the match was called off at 9.52 IST by match referee Javagal Srinath without a ball being bowled in the second innings.

Related Articles

India

India vs Pakistan Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India, Pakistan split points

India

Asia Cup: Near-empty stands, lack of buzz for India vs Pakistan raises eyebrows

Asia Cup: IND vs PAK as it happened

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were the star batters for India as the Men in Blue posted 266 all-out despite making a horrendous start after winning the toss.

Shaheen Afridi removed Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (4), while Shubamn Gill (10) fell to Harid Rauf who also got the better of Shreyas Iyer (12) to reduce India to 66/4 in 14.1 overs.

Watch: Shaheen bamboozles Rohit, Kohli

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya however steadied the Indian innings with a solid 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

This is the highest fifth wicket partnership for India against Pakistan in the 50-over format.

The previous record belonged to India head coach Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif who scored 135 together in 2005.

Kishan, who was playing his first match against Pakistan, slammed 82 off 81 balls. Kishan had been picked as a replacement for injured KL Rahul and the wicketkeeper-batter proved himself to be a perfect choice as he helped India to a respectable total with the support of Pandya.

All-rounder Pandya scored 87 off 90 before giving away a catch to extra cover fielder off a slower ball from Shaheen.

Kishan had got caught out off Rauf after he miscued a pull shot in the 38th over.

Both Kishan and Pandya earned a lot of praise on X (formerly Twitter) after their brave partnership.

Pandya stitched a partnership of 35 runs with Ravindra Jadeja before getting out in the 44th over.

Jadeja and Thakur’s partnership after Pandya’s dismissal only lasted for three runs as Pakistan pacers ran through the Indian lower order.

Jadeja (14) was dismissed by Shaheen, while Naseem Shah removed Thakur (3) and Kuldeep Yadav (4).

Making a return to ODI cricket, Jasprit Bumrah cracked 16 off 14 from the No 10 spot and smashed three fours before getting out to Naseem.

Mohammed Siraj stayed unbeaten on one.

Published on: September 02, 2023 20:00:38 IST

Tags:

also read

Asia Cup 2023: India, Rohit Sharma need to be conservative against Shaheen Afridi, says Hayden
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: India, Rohit Sharma need to be conservative against Shaheen Afridi, says Hayden

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi poses a big threat to India with his left-arm fast bowling and ability to swing the ball both ways.

Asia Cup 2023: India favourites, but Pakistan have narrowed the gap, says Ravi Shastri
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: India favourites, but Pakistan have narrowed the gap, says Ravi Shastri

Shastri also added that players from both sides need to treat the India-Pakistan game as any other match to avoid getting under unnecessary pressure.

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam announces unchanged XI for Men in Green on eve of blockbuster clash
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam announces unchanged XI for Men in Green on eve of blockbuster clash

Pakistan face arch-rivals India in their second outing of the 2023 Asia Cup in Pallekele after opening their account with a 238-run win against Nepal in Multan.