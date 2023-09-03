Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairperson Najam Sethi slammed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after the India vs Pakistan Group A match in Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday was called off due to rain.

IND vs PAK: Match called off due to rain

Only 48.5 overs of action was witnessed during the game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka’s Kandy as India opted to bat first and were bowled out for 266. The Pakistan chase could not even begin as rain played spoilsport.

Watch: Shaheen bamboozles Rohit, Kohli

After this, Sethi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he wanted the India vs Pakistan game to take place in UAE but ACC gave the match to Sri Lanka despite the forecast of rain.

“How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable!,” Sethi wrote on X.

The 2023 Asia Cup was originally planned to be hosted completely in Pakistan but India’s refusal to travel to their neighbouring nation forced ACC to adopt a hybrid model when Sethi was PCB head.

Interestingly, ACC is headed by BCCI general secretary Jay Shah.

Under this model, Pakistan would host four out of 13 matches with the rest taking place in Sri Lanka.

All India matches will be played in Sri Lanka including the tournament final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have progressed to the Super Fours after they split the point with India on Saturday. Pakistan, who defeated Nepal in their first group match, qualified with three points from two group matches.

India now have one point and will be facing Nepal on Monday in their last group match. A victory will be enough for Team India to progress to Super Fours.