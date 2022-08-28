India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup 2022, a sideshow to the real drama

Irrespective of which backdrop is used for organising an India-Pakistan cricket match, it is always a bit of a part-role player against the real drama that is inevitable whenever these two sides meet. The fact that the political scenario has actually reduced the number of matches between the two nations has actually come as a boost, since there was a time, when bilateral series were being played, when it was becoming a bit of an overkill. But now, they meet rarely, which heightens the anticipation further, not least with the broadcasters and social media adding fuel to the already fiery face-off.

The Asia Cup 2022 is just a little different in terms of being a stage for these two countries. It is a platform that has been contrived to ensure that India meet Pakistan twice and, with a bit of luck, thrice, the last contest being the final.

Not that the broadcasters or the boards can be blamed for this. Not one individual match anywhere in the cricket world generates more passion. Nor do they generate such funds. Fans are ready to pay anything to be in the stands, and advertisers will invest a bulk of their budget just to be seen during this mega-clash.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, TV channel, Live Streaming

For the players, nothing new in this. India skipper Rohit Sharma leads his men out under the familiar glare of the bright lights as he hopes for his team to register an eighth Asia Cup win. He, as his rival skipper Babar Azam, have typically tried to downplay the hype (with typically little effect) and the mutual admiration between the assorted players of the two sides has been constant, but will cut as little ice as always among the fans.

One of the main topics of this adulation, admiration and discussion has been Virat Kohli and his form. The former captain’s interview with the broadcasters was on TV an evening before the match, where the star talked about his mental make-up, how he has dealt with moments of weakness and the fact that he had not touched a cricket bat for a month before reaching Dubai. What the Indian fans would be hoping for is his return to form. That is the biggest thing for them.

In terms of the match conditions, it is understood that the Dubai International Cricket Stadium curator has observed that the dew is not a factor there now. That remains to be seen.

Read: Virat Kohli is still one of the best batters, says Babar Azam

What will indeed be a factor for both sides is the absence of their key fast bowlers.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out with an injury, and irrespective of what is said on social media or elsewhere, this is a definite plus for the Indian batters.

Not just because of the mayhem he created in the T20 World Cup match last year. His absence takes away that important left-arm pace bowling option and Pakistan’s seam-up attack will miss the variety.

Equally, Jasprit Bumrah’s absence is a plus for the Pakistani batters. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rejuvenated, the support attack of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan is raw. In a regular situation, the former could well be preferred since he brings that left-arm over pace option into play.

It is however the spinners who make an interesting reading. Three regular ones in the 15, in Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi, with the add-on of Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Hooda. Interesting to see how many are fielded.

Read: Rahul Dravid set to join Team India ahead of clash against Pakistan

Jadeja is not negotiable, simply for his batting factor, and given that it seems to be a fashion to chase targets in Dubai, even Ashwin could be in, for his better batting skills than Chahal. An interesting conundrum indeed for Sharma and the Indian team.

As for the batting, after all the permutation and combination that followed the 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in 2021, you’re likely to see the same top seven batters in action for India again. So, all the experimentation boils down to the simple fact that these are the best batters available. One hopes that is vindicated.

Sharma was emphatic in saying that the notorious loss has led to changes in India’s thought process about batting. How that is to be interpreted we need to wait and watch. At the same time, one also hopes that the skipper’s own form, discussions about which often get relegated as Kohli is the favourite subject, keeps him in good stead.

Read: Virat Kohli has looked in good touch, says Rohit Sharma

As for Virat Kohli, he was one man who got a half-century in that match.

To take an example from another sport, it really doesn’t matter when javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra hits the 90-metre mark, so long as he keeps throwing further than his competitors.

Equally, how many days Kohli has gone without a century is irrelevant really, so long as he scores enough for India to win. That is what is needed of him. That is what we are hoping for, come Sunday.

The battle lines have been drawn. Now it’s just for the action to start.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.