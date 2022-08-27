The traditional rivalry between India and Pakistan will be spiced up by how former skipper Virat Kohli fares at the T20 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. The sub-continental rivals will face off in the second match of the tournament on Sunday.

Kohli returns to international cricket after a seven break during which India outplayed the West Indies and Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket. Fact that it was achieved without their once prime batter says plenty about the team and Kohli’s form.

It’s been over 1,000 days since Kohli last scored a century in international cricket. With Pakistan fixture also happening to be his 100th T20I appearance, it is an opportunity for him to end the debate on his future in the shorter version of the game.

“My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and I am ready to do anything for the team to make it possible,” he said recently.

The depth in India’s top-order batting in white-ball cricket — especially in T20Is — is so great that in order to accommodate Kohli, they had to leave out someone like Shreyas Iyer.

For Pakistan, the major talking point are the blows to the pace attack. Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. Also joining the sick bay on Friday was Mohammad Wasim Junior who suffered a side strain.

When is India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup?

India vs Pakistan will be played on 28 August, 2022.

What time is India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup?

India vs Pakistan will be played at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where is India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup?

India vs Pakistan will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Which TV channel is India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup on?

India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup will be on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 Star Sports Select HD channels.

Where to live stream India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar. It can also be followed on Firstpost.com.

What is India vs Pakistan record in last five matches?

In the last five matches, India won four of them with the recent one going to Pakistan.

2021 T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

2016 T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

2016 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

2014 T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

2012 Pakistan tour of India: India beat Pakistan by 11 runs

What is India’s squad for the Asia Cup?

India’s squad for the Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

What is Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup?

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.