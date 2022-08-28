Asia Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid set to join Team India ahead of clash against Pakistan, say reports

Head Coach Rahul Dravid will join the Indian squad in UAE on Sunday ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan at the 2022 Asia Cup.

Dravid, who was infected with Covid-19 at the start of the week is expected to join late at night on Saturday and will be in the dressing room when Men in Blue take on arch-rivals Pakistan.

Dravid was under home isolation in Bangalore, while being infected, and has fully recovered from the infection. Dravid’s recovery was expected to take a longer time, but it has been quicker. His test report came negative on 27 August.

“Rahul’s test results have come negative and he is fit to fly,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

According to reports, VVS Laxman who was named as the interim coach, will return back to India on a Saturday night flight itself and strangely will not be a part of the dressing room on Sunday.

Interestingly, Ravi Shastri had said that it will be a matter of three-four days before Dravid is back on the park. “I don’t think it will make that much of a difference. Today, they don’t call it covid; it’s just a bloody flu yaar. In 3-4 days, it will be fine,” Shastri had said in an interview on Star Sports.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.