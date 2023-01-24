India swept away the existing number one ranked ODI side New Zealand in the three-match ODI series and gained the position for themselves after winning by 90 runs in the final ODI in Indore on Tuesday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was eloquent about the team’s performance at the post-match presentation ceremony after the team whitewashed another opponent over a span of two weeks. “In the last six games, we’ve done most things right in ODIs. We’re consistent in our approach with the bat and ball. Without Siraj and Shami, we wanted to give opportunities to other guys on the bench.”

Rohit also spoke of giving chances to players who had missed out in the first two ODIs and hanging in more with someone like Kuldeep Yadav.

“We wanted to bring Chahal and Umran in the mix, put them under pressure. We had runs on the board, but on this kind of ground, no total is safe. We, however, stuck to the plans, and held our nerves.

“Shardul has been doing this for a while, so some people call him ‘Magician’. Every time I’ve given Kuldeep the ball, he brings wickets. Just need to give him more games under his belt, because wrist spinners get better as they play more.”



While the bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Blackcaps 90 runs short, openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma had laid the platform with twin centuries at a brisk rate

Rohit applauded Gill for his maturity and also spoke about what the 30th century means to him.

“Gill’s approach is quite similar. He starts afresh. As a young player, that is important. He can easily sit on top of his laurels and take it easy, but he doesn’t.

“It means a lot to me (30th century). I have been playing well and getting starts but it was important to play along and take the team to a good total.”

Speaking about the number one ranking in ODIs and a similar possibility in upcoming Test series as well, Rohit said, “Honestly, in the group, we don’t talk too much about rankings. It’s about doing the right things in the middle, and it won’t be different when we play the Tests against Australia. It won’t be an easy challenge but we’re up for it.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Tom Latham rued letting go off the game after having a good start in their run chase.

“The start with the ball wasn’t great and we did well to bring them back to 380 after a fantastic partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. We were in a great position in the chase, and then to be bowled out in 40 overs didn’t go right for us.”

The Blackcaps will no longer feature in any form in India until the World Cup in October. Latham acknowledged the fact and said that this will be a learning experience for them.

“It’s our last experience in India before the World Cup so the guys are exposed to these conditions in the three games and hopefully it’ll be helpful in October.”

“We’re building depth in this group without Southee and others. Fingers crossed about my form for the World Cup. Hopefully, we can take the learnings for the T20 series.”

The two sides will now face off in a three-match T20I series wherein Hardik Pandya will lead India.

