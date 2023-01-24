India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday equalled Australian great Ricky Ponting’s record of most ODI centuries, registering his 30th ton in the 50-over format for India.

Rohit now stands joint-third in the top ODI centurions’ list with Ponting, with the duo only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49 tons) and Virat Kohli (46 tons).

Ponting had played the last of his 375 ODIs against India in 2012, in Brisbane.

Rohit was involved in a 212-run opening stand with fellow centurion Shubman Gill during the third ODI against the Black Caps in Indore. The Indian skipper was dismissed for 101 by Michael Bracewell in the 27th over.

This was also Rohit’s first ODI century after three years, having last notched up an ODI ton when he scored 119 against Australia in Bengaluru in January 2020.

