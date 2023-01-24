The newest run machine of India, Shubman Gill, registered his fourth ODI century and second of the series against New Zealand on Tuesday in Indore.

Gill scored 112 runs from 78 deliveries as he alongside his opening partner and skipper Rohit Sharma tore apart the Kiwi bowling lineup.

Gill also equaled Babar Azam’s record of most runs in a three-match ODI series in the process, scoring 360 runs. Babar scored 360 runs against West Indies in 2016.

Gill hit 13 boundaries and five sixes in the innings, scoring at a strike rate of 143.59.

Gill entertained the crowd with some fine shots, but the highlight of the innings was when he smashed 22 runs of Lockie Ferguson in the 8th over with four boundaries and a six.



The right-hander scored a smashing 208 in the first ODI and a brisk innings of 40* in a low-scoring 2nd ODI.

Gill now has 1254 runs in 21 ODIs at a jaw-dropping average of 73.76 and a strike rate of 109.81. Gill also became the fastest Indian and second-fastest to 1000 ODI runs reaching there in 19 ODIs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.