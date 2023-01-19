The BCCI media team has been super active in recent times and has been entertaining the fans even after the match is played.

After Shubman Gill’s double ton against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad, the BCCI shared a video of double centurions Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan welcoming the latest entrant Gill to the club.

While they asked some serious questions to Gill, having Rohit on the camera made it a lot funnier as he poked fun at Ishan Kishan multiple times.

Talking points: Bracewell’s aggressive knock, Pandya’s expensive figures, and more

Even as he started the video to introduce both youngsters saying, “I have got two entertainers with me,” he stopped abruptly and burst into laughter.

Rohit then appreciated Gill saying, “Brilliant knock; brilliant to watch it from outside.”

“It felt pretty amazing. In the Sri Lanka series when I got out in the first and third ODI, I was looking to go big but couldn’t. So in this match, I was thinking I have got a start again, so I have an opportunity to go big. So I felt good as it paid off,” Gill responded.



Gill scored a half-century in the first ODI, hit a century in the third ODI against Sri Lanka, and ended the series as the second-highest run-getter behind Virat Kohli.

“The way you constructed your innings, it was superb to watch. On the other side we were losing wickets at regular intervals, so it’s not easy for a set batsman to continue to bat in a similar fashion. When you get a big hundred like that, you see what happens, because our next best score is 34, Rohit further appreciated his innings.”

Rohit himself was the second-best scorer for India with 34.

Gill explained his thought process even when wickets kept falling.

“When wickets were falling, I thought if the bowler is not under pressure, it is very easy for him to get dot balls. So he should feel that I am showing intent to hit boundaries. It should not be like if a wicket is falling, we are dealing only in ones and twos.”

Gill scored a mammoth 208 off 149 deliveries. His knock included 19 boundaries and nine maximums.

Later, when Gill was talking about his conversation with Kishan in the middle, Rohit interrupted Gill and said, “Why is he (Kishan) here?” to poke fun at Kishan.

Kishan then asked Gill about his pre-match routine. Rohit once again poked fun at Kishan stating, “You should know, you two stay together in the room. You guys sleep together, that’s the routine.”

“This guy spoils my routine because he doesn’t let me sleep. He is watching movies on his iPad but doesn’t use earphones. I curse him and ask him to use earphones or reduce the volume but he says this is my room and I will do what I like. We fight every day, and this is my pre-match routine,” Gill said.

Rohit clarified, “These two guys are real buddies and have been playing together since ages. They go back a long way. They have got great camaraderie between them.”

Rohit concluded by asking Kishan, “Ishan you hit a 200 and then didn’t play three games!”

Kishan replied, “You are the captain.” The three of them burst into laughter. “But it’s okay, you learn something from everything.”

Kishan also said that he likes batting at number four as well after Rohit asked him.

