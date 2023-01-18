Shubman Gill became the youngest India batter to score a double hundred in ODIs. He is just the fifth Indian cricketer to score a double century in this format.
There is certainly no stopping Shubman Gill who produced one of the finest knocks in the history of ODI cricket on Wednesday. It might not be an exaggeration to say that one can hardly find any batter better than an in-form Gill and the 23-year-old once again proved the veracity of the statement during the opening ODI against New Zealand.
Gill played an incredible knock of 208 off just 149 deliveries at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The phenomenal knock not only guided India to a mammoth total of 349 but also helped Gill in scripting several astonishing records.
Yuvraj Singh: A proud moment for me and Shubman’s dad
The Kiwi bowling attack featured some formidable names like – Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Michael Bracewell. But it could hardly deter Gill from playing explosive shots all over the park.
The Punjab-born opening batter required just 145 balls to notch his maiden international double-hundred. And with this, Gill became the youngest batter to slam a double century in the fifty-over format. Gill smashed 19 boundaries and nine maximums during his blistering knock against the Kiwis and became the fifth Indian batter to score a double hundred in ODIs.
Previously, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan had achieved this sensational feat. Gill also managed to register the highest individual score against New Zealand in ODI cricket. The record was previously held by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar – 186.
At present, Shubman Gill is enjoying a sensational run in international cricket. He had played a fine knock of 70 in the opening ODI match against Sri Lanka last week. Gill ended the three-match series against Sri Lanka on a sublime note after smashing his second ODI century in the final encounter.
Gill became the fastest Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs in the ODIs. Overall, he is the second-fastest cricketer to register 1000 ODI runs.
Gill achieved this mind-boggling feat after playing just 19 matches for the Men in Blue in the fifty-over format. Gill currently has 1102 runs under his belt in ODIs.
