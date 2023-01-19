Rohit Sharma-led India edged out New Zealand by 12 runs in a thrilling first ODI in Hyderabad that saw the pendulum swing up and down. India had earlier won the toss and opted to bat, and much of the damage was done by double-centurion Shubman Gill, who faced competition from Michael Bracewell in the Kiwi run-chase.

The Indian bowlers, though, endured a tough time in the second half of the chase, but the hosts still managed to emerge victorious despite a scare from Bracewell and Mitchell Santner.

2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ runs

1️⃣4️⃣9️⃣ balls

9️⃣ sixes 🔥 A monumental double-century from @ShubmanGill makes him the Player of the Match as #TeamIndia register a 12-run victory in the first #INDvNZ ODI 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/DXx5mqRguU @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/HSCROoJfPi — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2023

India will hope for a much-improved bowling display in the second ODI on Saturday. So, what went wrong, and what went right? Here are some talking points from the first ODI:

Michael Bracewell goes aggressive

Having set the Kiwis a target of 350 to chase down, the Indian bowlers did well to restrict them to 110/5 inside 24.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav had taken two wickets, those of Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell.

The Men in Blue looked well set to see off the Black Caps innings in another 10 overs, but just when the visitors needed it, an unlikely saviour in Michael Bracewell stepped up.

Bracewell went unsold in the recent IPL auction, but showed the franchises what he could have brought had he been selected, with a scintillating show with the bat against India.

Bracewell came in at number seven and started off with a single, and he did not take much time in taking the aggressive route. He hit Mohammed Shami for two fours in the 26th over, with the second four, a brilliant drive from Bracewell going through Virat Kohli’s hands at short cover.

He would continue the onslaught, reaching 29 runs off just 20 balls after collecting two fours off Washington Sundar, and would take just another 11 more balls to reach his fifty.

While he reached his half-century in 31 balls, he would take less than 60 balls, 57 to be precise to get to his century, hitting Shami for a six over long-on.

One Bracewell came into bat, he lost Tom Latham in the 29th over, but he built a substantial 162-run stand with Mitchell Santner, before the latter departed.

From almost securing a near-perfect win, to having to sweat for the victory, things still went wrong for India despite the 12-run win.

Hardik Pandya leaks runs

Hardik Pandya looked off his game with the ball as he went for 70 runs in seven overs, an economy of 10. Notably, Pandya conceded three fours and six early in the Kiwi innings, in the 11th over, with Finn Allen showcasing his best with the bat.

Mohammed Shami was in fine touch before a nasty blow to his left hand, being hit on the thumb, and had to be taken off the field, after bowling his fourth over.

Shami had conceded just 14 runs off four overs, but would go onto end with figures of 1/69 from 10 overs after coming back on the field, taking the wicket of Glenn Phillips.

After the match, Rohit Sharma admitted that India slipped up with the ball.

“To be honest, the way he (Bracewell) was batting and the way it came on to the bat nicely, it was clean ball-striking. We knew that if we bowled well, we would be okay unless we really slipped up with the ball. Unfortunately, that’s what happened. I did say at the toss that I’d like to see us challenge ourselves, not quite the situation I expected but that’s how it is,”Rohit had said at the post-match presentation.

Mohammed Siraj shines

Not all was doom for the Indian bowlers. Siraj was pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/46 from 10 overs.

Siraj was the first to strike in the Kiwi run-chase, getting rid of Devon Conway (10), well before seeing off Tom Latham in the 29th over.

A perfect and eventful day for @mdsirajofficial, who played his first international game at his home ground and had his family watching him sparkle for #TeamIndia with the ball 👏🏾👏🏾 Watch as his friends and family share their thoughts 🤗 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/AXPVWbxs9z — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2023

Siraj showcased a much controlled performance with the ball, and proved to be the most economical (4.60).

In the 46th over of the Kiwi chase, Siraj struck twice off two consecutive balls, to break the deadly stand by removing Santner, who was caught by Suryakumar Yadav at midwicket.

He then proceeded to clean up Henry Shipley, thereby completing his four wickets.

Shubman Gill’s double ton

More than half of India’s run tally were scored by Shubman Gill. Well, he wouldn’t mind unless he is able to produce results on the field. And so he did!

Shubman Gill is making it count to fight for his place in the playing XI in an ODI World Cup year, and he enthralled the Hyderabad crowd with a fine double century, joining an elite list that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag among others to have hit a double ton in ODIs.

After reaching his century off 87 balls, he would take a total of just 122 balls to reach his 150. Even further, Shubman took just 23 balls to reach the double ton mark from 150.

Shubman’s knock was the turning point of the Indian innings, with most of the top and middle-order batters failing to get going after starts.

Hardik Pandya, out or not out?

In an incident in the 40th over of the Indian innings, Hardik Pandya was dismissed in a controversial fashion.

Pandya was looking to defend the ball angling towards him, and the wicketkeeper collected the ball that was passing close to the stumps. The keeper, Tom Latham, was standing close to the stump, when one of the bails got dislodged. The verdict was then referred to the third umpire, who gave it out.

The third umpire checked if Latham had collected the ball, and the gloves were behind the stumps. There was no conclusive evidence whatsoever that the bail had been dislodged by the keeper’s gloves.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.