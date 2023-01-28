Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
New Zealand produced an all-round performance in the first T20I in Ranchi to collect their first win of the ongoing tour of India.

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi celebrates after dismissing India vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav during the first T20I in Ranchi. Sportzpics

Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell strangled India with spin as New Zealand won their first Twenty20 by 21 runs on Friday.

Santner (2-11) and Bracewell (2-31) shared four wickets in eight overs to put the brakes on India’s chase.

New Zealand posted a lofty 176-6 thanks to half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (59) and Devon Conway (52) and India was tied down to 155-9.

Also Read: NZ’s unique feat and other stats from 1st T20I against IND

It was the fourth time New Zealand has defended a sub-200 total in T20s on Indian soil, the most by any visiting side.

“There was a lot of turn and it continued right through the second innings,” Bracewell said. “We were able to get early wickets and capitalize on that start. It is massive to bounce back from the ODI series.” India swept the ODIs 3-0.

Check out some of the reactions to the first T20I below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Put in to bat, Finn Allen gave New Zealand a quick start with 35 off 23 balls. He struck four fours and two sixes, putting on 43 off 26 balls with Conway.

Washington Sundar (2-22) struck twice to remove Allen and Mark Chapman, the latter for a duck via a stunning return catch.

Watch: Sundar’s one-handed stunner to dismiss Chapman

Conway, though, scored a half-century off 31 balls, including seven fours and a six to steer New Zealand to 100 in the 13th over.

Conway fell on 52 in the 18th over to Arshdeep Singh, but Mitchell pressed on.

His 26-ball half-century powered the total past 170. Mitchell hit three fours and five sixes as Singh gave away 27 runs in the final over.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: January 28, 2023 00:30:01 IST

