India vs New Zealand: Sundar pulls off one-handed stunner off his own bowling to remove Chapman; watch video

Washington Sundar was the talk of the town for a brief period during the first T20I between India and New Zealand in Ranchi, taking a stunning one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mark Chapman.

New Zealand had got off to a brisk start after being put to bat by India, but Washington Sundar struck twice inside the powerplay phase to dismiss Finn Allen (35) and Mark Chapman (0).

Finn Allen was caught by Suryakumar Yadav at deep mid-on, but Sundar’s dismissal of Chapman was what caught the eye of many.

With turn on offer, Sundar unleashed a full length-ball to Chapman, who pushed forward in defence, only to hit the ball back to Sundar, who dived in full length to his right to take a one-handed stunner.

You can watch the video here:

Fifties from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell later led the Kiwis to 176/6, setting up a target of 177 runs to win.

