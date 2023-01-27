It was not Team India’s day on Friday as Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand romped to a 21-run win in the first T20I in Ranchi.

Having been put to bat by India, the Black Caps rode on fifties from Devon Conway (52) and Daryl Mitchell (59*) to post 176/6 from 20 overs, a target they successful defended.

The Indian top-order consisting of Shubman Gill (7), Ishan Kishan (4) and Rahul Tripathi (0) failed to fire, but Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Washington Sundar (50) revived the hosts, while skipper Hardik Pandya played a cameo of 21 off 20 deliveries.

Yet, wickets at regular intervals hurt the Men in Blue and the Kiwi bowlers were on top of their game. Skipper Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson all took two wickets, while Jacob Duffy and Ish Sodhi picked one each.

India will now have the opportunity to level the three-match series when the two teams travel to Lucknow for the second T20I scheduled for Sunday.

That match will take place well into the weekend, but for now, let’s take a look at some interesting statistics and records created from the series-opener in Ranchi:

New Zealand have most wins while batting first against India in India in men’s T20Is, winning matches four times in six matches. Other teams have collectively won by doing so, three times in 25 matches.

New Zealand are the only team to have defended a total of lesser than 200 against India in India in T20Is. The highest total below 200 they have defended was 196 in Rajkot in 2017, while the lowest remains 126 in a T20 World Cup match in Nagpur in 2016.

Washington Sundar joined Axar Patel with a 50-plus score by a batter batting a number six or lower, becoming the only two Indians to do so in a men’s T20I run-chase.

Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson both bowled a maiden over each, and this was the first time India had two maiden overs during a men’s run chase in T20Is.

Rahul Tripathi joined KL Rahul in a forgettable record. Tripathi levelled KL Rahul’s record of longest ducks by Indians in men’s T20Is, being dismissed for none in the sixth ball. KL Rahul was dismissed so without scoring, also after six balls, against England in 2021.

