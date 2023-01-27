Having been put to bat by India, the Black Caps rode on fifties from Devon Conway (52) and Daryl Mitchell (59*) to post 176/6 from 20 overs, a target they successful defended.
It was not Team India’s day on Friday as Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand romped to a 21-run win in the first T20I in Ranchi.
The Indian top-order consisting of Shubman Gill (7), Ishan Kishan (4) and Rahul Tripathi (0) failed to fire, but Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Washington Sundar (50) revived the hosts, while skipper Hardik Pandya played a cameo of 21 off 20 deliveries.
Yet, wickets at regular intervals hurt the Men in Blue and the Kiwi bowlers were on top of their game. Skipper Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson all took two wickets, while Jacob Duffy and Ish Sodhi picked one each.
India will now have the opportunity to level the three-match series when the two teams travel to Lucknow for the second T20I scheduled for Sunday.
That match will take place well into the weekend, but for now, let’s take a look at some interesting statistics and records created from the series-opener in Ranchi:
