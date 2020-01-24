India vs New Zealand: 'As cool as one can be', Shreyas Iyer hailed by Twitterati for match-winning knock in 1st T20I
Here are a few reactions to India's six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20I in Auckland on microblogging website Twitter.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs CAN Australia Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SCO Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 126 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 253 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BAN Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 4 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Qatar Women by 61 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Kuwait Women beat Oman Women by 8 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 25th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 26th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs JPN - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM vs SCO - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA vs UAE - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG vs NIG - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Locals of UP's Meerut town launch neighbourhood watch to safeguard women, children from police raids
-
From inaugurating museum to declassifying 'Netaji Files', BJP has often appropriated Bose's legacy to make inroads in Bengal
-
Recent spate of nationwide protests underline impact of citizens' ideological assertion on Indian policy
-
Panga movie review: Kangana's sedate turn anchors a heartening but sanitised take on middle-class India
-
Australian Open 2020: Wang Qiang turns the tables on 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams with simplicity and a smile
-
Coronavirus death toll rises to 25, more than 800 infected in China as infections spreads
-
Watch: Spoken word poet Jurczok 1001's verses take on the media, politics and fake news
-
In Maharashtra's Kurundvad village, the women of the Sonamata Mahila Bhajni Mandal oppose oppression through music
-
Tata-Mistry: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea seeking modification of verdict
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|England
|4593
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Shreyas Iyer guided India to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Twenty20 international at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday as the tourists showed few signs of fatigue or jet lag.
Iyer scored his second Twenty20 international half century with 58 not out and finished the game with his third six as India reached 204-4 to chase down New Zealand’s 203-5 with an over to spare. KL Rahul and captain Virat Kohli put on 99 runs in 50 deliveries for the tourists, who only arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday after completing a 2-1 one-day series victory over Australia on Sunday.
Rahul was brilliantly caught by Tim Southee at mid off for 56 before Martin Guptill produced an even more spectacular catch at deep midwicket to dismiss Kohli for 45 to give the hosts a sniff of an upset. India’s deep batting lineup, however, ensured that they cantered home with a measured run chase full of quality.
New Zealand’s innings included half centuries for Colin Munro, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson. After Munro put on 80 for the opening wicket with Guptill (30), the loss of the left hander for 59 and Colin de Grandhomme within the space of three deliveries stalled New Zealand’s momentum.
Williamson (51) and Taylor (54 not out) however prospered after two fielding errors by Yuzvendra Chahal and the pair scored 61 runs in 28 deliveries to put their side in a strong position at 178-4 with three overs remaining. Some superb death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, who rolled his ankle badly when he stood on the seam of the drop-in pitch, and Mohammed Shami ensured they did not kick on.
The match, as happens with most games involving the Men in Blue, garnered plenty of attention on social media, with #NZvIND the most trending hashtag in India well after the conclusion of the match. Let us take a look at a select few tweets from former and current cricketers, experts and fans:
Iyer was particularly praised for pulling off a match-winning knock from much-debated No 4 position:
Even though he dismissed Colin Munro, Thakur had a rough day in office as he leaked 44 runs from three overs:
Guptill plucked a brilliant catch to dismiss Virat Kohli today, and Indian fans seem to think he's reserved the best of his fielding skills for the Men in Blue, as was also the case in the World Cup semi-final:
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 24, 2020 19:11:01 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's blazing fifties help Men in Blue win by six wickets in 1st T20I
India vs New Zealand: No one spoke of jet lag in the team, we did not want any excuse, says Virat Kohli after visitor's win in first T20I
India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul says he's 'loving' dual role in team, feels keeping wickets has helped his batting