After a crushing defeat in the first ODI in Auckland, Shikhar Dhawan-led India made a couple of changes for the second ODI in Hamilton on Sunday as Sanju Samson and all-rounder Shardul Thakur were rested while Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar replaced them, giving the captain some more bowling options, which were missing in the opening game as the visitors failed to defend the 307-run target and lost the game by seven wickets.

However, former India pacer Ashish Nehra was upset with the changes in India’s playing XI for the second ODI as believes that it’s harsh to drop players like Shardul and Samson after just one game in the series.

“I hope they haven’t picked Deepak Hooda for his bowling. You have Washington Sundar, yes, he bowled well, picked up a few wickets in the T20Is. He’s your sixth option, but not a great sixth option. Two changes India have made today, first thing, I don’t feel two wrongs make a right because it’s not that Shardul Thakur hasn’t done well. But before Thakur it should have been Deepak Chahar. Now you have gone with Thakur and it is harsh to drop after one game,” Nehra said.

“Even if you see Sanju Samson, I would have played Hooda ahead of Sanju Samson because he was part of the World Cup squad and then suddenly he is nowhere. You should definitely have a 6th bowling option. That bowling option for me is not Deepak Hooda, but Deepak Chahar,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at the time of the toss on Sunday, India skipper Shikhar Dhawan said, “We would have bowled first as there’s moisture in the wicket. Even in the last game the wicket was seaming for the first 10-15 overs, we got to keep the positive intent and go for the runs. We got 2 changes. Instead of Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar comes in and Deepak Hooda comes in place of Sanju Samson. We only need 10 percent of improvement and it makes a huge impact and especially in the death bowling, we got to be a bit more smarter.”

