There’s a high chance of rain washing out the India vs Nepal game on Monday in Asia Cup 2023. As per the weather forecast, there’s a 60% chance of rain in Pallekele, Kandy in Sri Lanka where the match will be played.

INDIA VS NEPAL LIVE SCORE

India’s first Group A game in Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan was also washed out due to rain. India batted first in the match against arch-rivals Pakistan and were bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs, but the chase never got underway as rains played spoilsport at Pallekele.

India would hope to get a full game in their last group match against Nepal, but if rain washes out the game, then points will be split between the two teams.

India who already have one point from the Pakistan game will move to two points in case the Nepal game is washed out and this will be enough for Men in Blue to reach the Super Fours.

Nepal are currently on zero points after losing their first match against Pakistan.

Nepal can only reach the Super Fours with a victory over India on Monday while for India, only one point is enough.

Rohit Sharma’s side will also qualify for Super Fours if they beat Nepal.

LIVE streaming: The India vs Nepal Asia Cup match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh