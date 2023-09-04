India vs Nepal weather forecast: After the India vs Pakistan game getting washed out due to rain, the weather conditions threaten the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Group A game which will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

As per weather.com, there’s a 60% chance of rain in Pallekele in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Monday. The match will start at 3 PM local time and IST and there’s a forecast of close to 20% chance of rain every hour which rises to 23% after 9.30 PM and jumps to 56% after 10.30 PM.

IND vs NEP preview: Focus on Indian top-order

The average temperature is expected to be between 27-23 Degrees Celsius throughout the match time. Humidity is expected to be around 82%.

What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

This will be the first time Nepal will be playing against India in any format.

Nepal suffered a 238-run loss to Pakistan in their first Group A game and need a victory in the match against India to qualify for the Super Fours.

In case rain plays spoilsport and the match cannot be completed then India will qualify for the Super Fours as they already have one point after their match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain.

India will also qualify to the next round with a win over Nepal.

LIVE streaming: The India vs Nepal Asia Cup match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh