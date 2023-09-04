Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs Nepal LIVE Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2023: India elect to field; Shami replaces Bumrah

IND vs NEP Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Nepal too make one change, bringing in Bhim Sharki in place of Aarif Sheikh.

A win for India or even a washout due to rain will ensure Men in Blue's qualification to the Asia Cup Super Four stage.

India Vs Nepal At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 04 September, 2023

04 September, 2023
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Nepal

Nepal

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Match 5
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
14:39 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates:

Rain makes its way to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and the ground staff is quick to bring the covers out soon as cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri is done conducting the toss with the two Rohits.

Let's hope this is a passing shower, and that we actually get to witness some action today.

14:36 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates:

Rohit Sharma: No particular reason. I just felt we batted in the last game, we wanted to try and how the bowlers perform. Don’t know if we’ll get a full game or not. The way we batted under pressure, Hardik and Ishan played brilliantly. Ishan specially, batting for the first time against Pakistan. Today presents another opportunity. We’ll try and come out on top. Bumrah’s not available, he’s back home. We’ve got Shami in place of him.

Rohit Paudel: We were looking to bowl first looking at the overhead conditions. Today is the biggest day for Nepal cricket, great opportunity for us to showcase our skills. One change, in place of Aarif Sheikh we have Bhim Sharki.

14:33 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates:


TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Rohit Sharma opts to field!

14:27 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates:


Sanjay Manjrekar and Matthew Hayden analyse the Pallekele pitch:


SM: “We are on that very pitch where India played Pakistan. Pacers took all 10 wickets. India might disregard pitch and weather conditions. They’ve had some batting practice. They might want to bowl today."


MH: “It looks really flat, but it tends to fall away a little bit. Variations in bounce is causing some problem. Spinners will most certainly have some say on this wicket. Who’s going to bat or bowl."

14:20 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates 

Weather update: There's no rain at the moment and the covers are off. Toss is scheduled for 2.30 pm IST, which is 10 minutes from now 

14:05 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates 

India's previous result: Match abandoned vs Pakistan due to rain 

Nepal's previous result: Lost to Pakistan by 238 runs

13:51 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE Updates 

Team news as far as India are concerned is that Jasprit Bumrah will miss the game against Nepal after he flew back to Mumbai for the birth of his first child. Mohammed Shami, who did not feature against Pakistan, is likely to take Bumrah's place in the playing XI. Bumrah is expected to return to Sri Lanka and rejoin the team should India make it to the Super Fours. 

13:39 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

Will the India vs Nepal match be impacted by rain? 

As per Weather.com, there’s a 60% chance of rain in Pallekele in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Monday. The match will start at 3 PM local time and IST and there’s a forecast of close to 20% chance of rain every hour which rises to 23% after 9.30 PM and jumps to 56% after 10.30 PM.

Click here to read more 

13:27 (IST)

India vs Nepal head-to-head 

India and Nepal have never faced off against each other in any format of international cricket before. Since Nepal's cricketing journey began in 1996 ACC Trophy, this is the first time they are facing the Men in Blue in International cricket. 

13:15 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE Updates 

A win for India against Nepal or even a washout would help them qualify for the Super Four stage along with Pakistan. A defeat, however, will bring the curtains down on India's Asia Cup campaign. Click here to read the match preview

Preview: All eyes will be on the weather in Pallekele as Rohit Sharma-led India take on Rohit Paudel’s Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup Group A match on Monday.

India’s first game against arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on Saturday was washed out due to rain, with Pakistan’s run-chase failing to even take off.

The Men in Blue will have to sort out a few issues before it’s too late. Firstly, it’s the top-order batters who let the team down against Pakistan. Rohit Sharma (11), Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (4) all walked back to the pavilion without making much of an impact, while it was a forgettable comeback for Shreyas Iyer (14) with the bat.

However, it was an inspired comeback from Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) that took India to 266 from being 66/4 at one stage. The two forged 138 runs for the fifth wicket, but despite that being a silver lining in the match, questions remain over the top and middle-order batters’ consistency.

India’s bowlers, as a result of the washout, could not be tested against Pakistan.

Team news from the India camp is that Jasprit Bumrah had flown back to Mumbai on Sunday. On Monday, it was revealed that Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan had become parents of a baby boy. Bumrah, though, is expected to return to Sri Lanka if India qualify for the Super Fours.

In Bumrah’s absence, Mohammed Shami could replace him with Prasidh Krishna also in the fray. Shami did not play in India’s game against Pakistan.

Nepal, meanwhile, will hope to put up an improved batting performance after they crumbled under pressure to be dismissed for 104 against Pakistan, while looking to chase a target of 343. Sompal Kami (28) and Aarif Sheikh (26) were the only batters who got sizeable runs on board as seven of their batters were dismissed for single figures.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh

 

Published on: September 04, 2023 13:09:57 IST

