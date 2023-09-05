Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs Nepal Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit, Gill setup dominant 10-wicket win for Men in Blue

India vs Nepal Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit, Gill setup dominant 10-wicket win for Men in Blue

IND vs NEP Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: IND 147/0; Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remain unbeaten on 74 and 67 respectively as India thrash Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-curtailed game to qualify for the Super Fours.

India vs Nepal Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit, Gill setup dominant 10-wicket win for Men in Blue

A win for India or even a washout due to rain will ensure Men in Blue's qualification to the Asia Cup Super Four stage.

India Vs Nepal At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 04 September, 2023

04 September, 2023
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Nepal

Nepal

230/10 (48.2 ov)

Match 5
India

India

147/0 (20.1 ov)

India beat Nepal by 10 wickets (D/L method)

00:00 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of India's second outing of the 2023 Asia Cup, with Rohit Sharma and company registering a thumping 10-wicket win to confirm their place in the Super Fours though they ultimate finish below Pakistan in Group A.

The Men in Blue will have ample time to prepare for their next game, which will be against Pakistan on Sunday. The two arch-rivals will hope for a full contest after the first one ended in a no-result.

For now, this is Amit signing off. Do join us tomorrow for our coverage of India's announcement of the World Cup squad. Till then, goodbye!

23:50 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

India skipper Rohit Sharma is the Player of the Match!


Rohit Sharma, India captain: (Satisfactory inning) There were some nerves to start with. But once I got my eye in, got the team home. (Sweep/flick shot) That was unexpected. There was no intention to hit all the way. Luckily timed the ball really well. (World Cup squad) When we came here, in the back of our mind we knew what the 15 was going to be. We were very clear Asia Cup will not give us a complete picture. We got to bat in the first game and bowler in this game. We didn’t play our best cricket in both games, but we are getting there. Once we move ahead, there is no room for complacency. Bowling was okay, not great. Fielding was below par. Moving ahead, hopefully, we can look into these things.

23:39 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates


Sanjay Manjrekar speaks to Shubman Gill and Nepal captain Rohit Paudel after the conclusion of the match:


Gill: “It was disappointing how I got dismissed the other day. So it was good for me to finish it. I think they (Nepal) bowled very well with the new ball. They challenged us. We knew once the ball got wet, it would be difficult for them.”


Paudel: “Our openers did a really good job for us. Middle order could have done better. We were 30-40 runs short. Could have reached 260 or so. Our lower order is doing a great job in recent months. I think these conditions it was hard, but still our bowlers bowled really well. Seamers did a good job for us.”

23:34 (IST)
four

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 20.1 overs,India 147/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 74 , Shubman Gill 67)

FOUR! Shubman Gill finishes off in style with a boundary, tickling a full delivery from Jha going down leg past the keeper and away to the fine leg fence.

India thrash Nepal by 10 wickets with 17 deliveries remaining to collect their first win of the 2023 Asia Cup! The win also officially confirms India's place in the Super Fours!

23:32 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 20 overs,India 143/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 74 , Shubman Gill 63)


Just three singles off Malla’s second over. India need two more runs to win with three overs remaining in the chase.

23:26 (IST)
four

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 19 overs,India 140/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 73 , Shubman Gill 61)


Gulsan Jha introduced into the attack in the 19th over. Gill collects a brace off the first delivery after working the ball towards the cow corner region. Gill then gets off strike two balls later with a single. FOUR! Short and wide from Jha, Rohit slashes this hard and comfortably beats the diving fielder at point to move into the 70s! India need five off 24.

23:20 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 18 overs,India 133/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 69 , Shubman Gill 58)

Just three from left-arm spinner Malla’s second over, all of them coming in the form of singles. India need 12 off 30. Can Rohit/Gill finish the job with two sixes?

23:18 (IST)
six

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 17 overs,India 130/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 68 , Shubman Gill 56)

SIX! Heaved down the ground by Rohit, with the India skipper getting enough timing on the shot off a length ball from Karan outside off, sending it well beyond the long off fence. 10 off Karan's fourth over after Nepal skipper Paudel brings him back into the attack. India need 15 off 36.

23:12 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 16 overs,India 121/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 61 , Shubman Gill 54)

Nepal burn their second and final review after an unsuccessful LBW appeal against Rohit off Lamichhane's bowling. Rohit was attempting to play a paddle scoop, but ended up missing the ball. HawkEye however, shows the ball to be going down leg. Seven off Lamichhane's fourth  over. India need another 25 off 42

23:09 (IST)
four

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

FOUR! Shubman Gill too brings up his half-century with a boundary, reaching the milestone in 47 deliveries! Gets on the backfoot to pull a half-tracker from Lamichhane behind square, collecting an easy four in the process. This is his seventh fifty in ODIs. IND 117/0; need 28 off 46

Full Scorecard
23:50 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

India skipper Rohit Sharma is the Player of the Match!


Rohit Sharma, India captain: (Satisfactory inning) There were some nerves to start with. But once I got my eye in, got the team home. (Sweep/flick shot) That was unexpected. There was no intention to hit all the way. Luckily timed the ball really well. (World Cup squad) When we came here, in the back of our mind we knew what the 15 was going to be. We were very clear Asia Cup will not give us a complete picture. We got to bat in the first game and bowler in this game. We didn't play our best cricket in both games, but we are getting there. Once we move ahead, there is no room for complacency. Bowling was okay, not great. Fielding was below par. Moving ahead, hopefully, we can look into these things.
23:34 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 20.1 overs,India 147/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 74 , Shubman Gill 67)

FOUR! Shubman Gill finishes off in style with a boundary, tickling a full delivery from Jha going down leg past the keeper and away to the fine leg fence.

India thrash Nepal by 10 wickets with 17 deliveries remaining to collect their first win of the 2023 Asia Cup! The win also officially confirms India's place in the Super Fours!
23:01 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 14 overs,India 103/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 53 , Shubman Gill 46)

FOUR! Clobbered down the ground by Gill off left-arm spinner Kushal Malla, who replaces Dipendra Airee in the attack. The ball lands just short of the long off boundary rope, and brings up the century stand with Rohit! Gill collects a single in the following delivery and is a hit away from bringing up his fifty.
22:40 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 8 overs,India 52/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 26 , Shubman Gill 24)

Rohit brings up the fifty partnership with Gill with a brace off the penultimate delivery of the eighth over. Cuts a short-of-length ball from Rajbanshi through backward point, with sweeper point putting in a slide to save a couple of runs for his side. Seven off Rajbanshi's third over — his most expensive so far. India need 93 off 90.
22:06 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates


JUST IN: PLAY TO RESTART AT 10.15 pm local time!

The match has been reduced to a 23-over contest with India's target revised to 145.

Revised conditions: Powerplay 1: Overs 1-5; Powerplay 2: Overs 6-19; Powerplay 3: Overs 20-23

Umpires Paul Wilson and Ruchira Palliyaguruge went out for an inspection at 10 pm after giving the Pallekele ground staff 30 minutes to get the outfield ready. Let's hope we have no further interruptions tonight.
21:44 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates


Umpires Paul Wilson and Ruchira Palliyaguruge have a quick chat with the broadcasters out in the middle. It’s not raining anymore and the covers are still coming off, but it will take a while for the ground to get ready:

Wilson: “They will have to get the ground cleaned up. So there is a chance we might have a restart. We have to start the game by 10.20 for a 20-over game. 11.36 is when we have the bowl the last ball or thereabouts. “

Palliyaguruge: “They need 30-minutes plus to restart the game. They need to do the roping as well once the covers are off. We cannot get a hundred per cent outfield.”
21:24 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates


Looks like it has stopped raining in Pallekele right now with reserve umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal walking out to the centre for an inspection without an umbrella. Additionally, the groundstaff have begun gradually taking off the covers. Good signs for those who are desperate for some cricketing action tonight!
20:21 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

FOUR! Rohit decides to open his account with a majestic slap down the ground off Karan's bowling! No sooner has the ball gone past the boundary rope than the umpire instructs the players to head back to the dressing room with the rain suddenly getting heavier. IND 17/0
19:42 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 48.2 overs,Nepal 230/10 ( Karan KC 2 , )

BOWLED! Lalit Rajbanshi is the last man to depart, getting cleaned up by Siraj for a three-ball duck as Nepal have been bowled out for 230 after being invited to bat by India!

Rajbanshi b Siraj 0(3)
19:37 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

OUT! Second wicket of the over, with Sandeep Lamichhane getting into a mix-up with Karan KC after running halfway down the track, and is well short of the striker's end by the time Kishan dashes to the stumps to whip the bails off following a throw from cover. NEP 229/9

Lamichhane run out (sub (Axar)/Kishan) 9(17)
19:34 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

OUT! Excellent catch by Kishan diving to his right as Sompal Kami misses out on what would have been his third ODI half-century by a whisker! Kami was perhaps looking to run the short-of-length ball from Shami towards third man but fails to place it out of Kishan's reach. He's gutted on his way back to the pavilion. Thanks to him, though, Nepal have a competitive total on the board. NEP 228/8

Kami c Kishan b Shami 48(56)
19:04 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

OUT! Pandya breaks the seven-wicket stand soon as it touches the fifty-run mark, trapping Airee LBW for 29. Airee was looking to play the ball towards the midwicket region but the ball angled in a little more than what he expected and hit him flush on the pad right in front of off and middle. Easy enough decision for umpire Palliyaguruge and Aire ends up burning a review on his way to the pavilion. NEP 194/7

Airee LBW Pandya 29(25)
19:01 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 41 overs,Nepal 194/6 ( Dipendra Singh Airee 29 , Sompal Kami 25)

Fifty of the partnership comes up between Airee and Kami for the seventh wicket, a partnership that has taken them within touching distance of 200 and given them hope of going past 250 in the end. Kami brings up the milestone with back-to-back doubles off the last two deliveries of the 41st over. There was an opportunity for a catch for Kishan earlier in the over after Kami got a top-edge off a sweep. Kami ends up running three after the ball takes a deflection off Kishan's glove.
17:58 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 37.5 overs,Nepal 178/6 ( Dipendra Singh Airee 27 , Sompal Kami 11)

Rain makes another appearance in Pallekele today, and this time players have no option but to head back to their respective dressing rooms with the drizzle getting heavier and forcing the ground staff to cover the entire ground. Nepal, meanwhile, find themselves in an ideal position to post a target in excess of 250 from here with the partnership between Airee and Kami worth 34 so far. Airee's batting on 27 off 20, having collected three boundaries so far, and will hope to bat till the very end of the innings.
17:21 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates


OUT! Two wickets in as many overs for Siraj as Jha departs after getting off to a promising start. Cross-seam delivery from Siraj, and Jha ends up getting an audible nick while attempting a drive, resulting in the easiest of chances for Kishan behind the stumps. The players will have a drink after the dismissal. NEP 144/6


Jha c Kishan b Siraj 23(35)
17:09 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

OUT! Sheikh's stay at the crease finally comes to an end, as he departs shortly after bringing up his half-century. Gets a thick leading edge while looking to work the length delivery towards the leg side, and Kohli times his jump well standing at catching cover to pull off a fine catch and make up for his drop earlier in the day, also off Siraj's bowling. NEP 132/5

Sheikh c Kohli b Siraj 58(97)
17:00 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates


Fifty up for Aasif Sheikh in 88 deliveries! The opening batter brings up the milestone with a single off Siraj, who returns to the attack in the 28th over. This is his 10th half-century in ODIs, and he’ll hope to convert this into something even more special.
16:38 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

OUT! Two wickets in as many overs for Ravindra Jadeja, with the Indians finally beginning to hold on to the catches! This one's too simple for Mohammed Siraj with Kushal Malla tamely chipping the ball in his direction to give the senior left-arm spinner his third wicket of the day. NEP 101/4

Malla c Siraj b Malla 2(5)
16:30 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

After 20 overs,Nepal 93/3 ( Aasif Sheikh (W) 39 , )

OUT! Superb catch by India skipper Rohit standing at the lone slip, changing direction in the last fraction of a second to complete a reaction catch and dismiss his Nepal counterpart! Paudel departs for 5 as Jadeja collects his second wicket.

Paudel c Rohit b Jadeja 5(8)
16:11 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates

BOWLED! And now Ravindra Jadeja gets a wicket to his name as new batter Bhim Sharki ends up chopping the ball onto the stumps to depart for 7. Sharki was playing down the wrong line while attempting a cut, and paid the price for it. NEP 77/2

Sharki b Jadeja 7(17)
15:51 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates:

OUT! Shardul Thakur is known to break partnerships, and he does exactly that here by getting Kushal Bhurtel caught-behind just when the latter was appearing to charge towards a half-century. This was too simple a chance for Ishan Kishan and dropping this would have appeared a little sus. NEP 65/1

Bhurtel c Kishan b Thakur 38(25)
15:42 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates:


FOUR! Sheikh brings up the fifty opening partnership with Bhurtel with a boundary off Pandya. Short and wide from Pandya, Sheikh slices this over point for a one-bounce four.
15:25 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates:

After 5 overs,Nepal 23/0 ( Kushal Bhurtel 12 , Aasif Sheikh (W) 7)

DROPPED! Another chance put down, and this is frankly a bit shocking from the team that is considered a favourite for an eighth title. Shami sets Bhurtel up with a short ball, and he ends up getting an under-edge while attempting a pull. The ball pops out of Kishan’s gloves and runs away for a boundary. Five off Shami’s third over
14:41 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates:

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi
14:33 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates:


TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Rohit Sharma opts to field!
14:27 (IST)

India vs Nepal LIVE updates:


Sanjay Manjrekar and Matthew Hayden analyse the Pallekele pitch:


SM: “We are on that very pitch where India played Pakistan. Pacers took all 10 wickets. India might disregard pitch and weather conditions. They’ve had some batting practice. They might want to bowl today."


MH: “It looks really flat, but it tends to fall away a little bit. Variations in bounce is causing some problem. Spinners will most certainly have some say on this wicket. Who’s going to bat or bowl."

Preview: All eyes will be on the weather in Pallekele as Rohit Sharma-led India take on Rohit Paudel’s Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup Group A match on Monday.

India’s first game against arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on Saturday was washed out due to rain, with Pakistan’s run-chase failing to even take off.

The Men in Blue will have to sort out a few issues before it’s too late. Firstly, it’s the top-order batters who let the team down against Pakistan. Rohit Sharma (11), Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (4) all walked back to the pavilion without making much of an impact, while it was a forgettable comeback for Shreyas Iyer (14) with the bat.

However, it was an inspired comeback from Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) that took India to 266 from being 66/4 at one stage. The two forged 138 runs for the fifth wicket, but despite that being a silver lining in the match, questions remain over the top and middle-order batters’ consistency.

India’s bowlers, as a result of the washout, could not be tested against Pakistan.

Team news from the India camp is that Jasprit Bumrah had flown back to Mumbai on Sunday. On Monday, it was revealed that Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan had become parents of a baby boy. Bumrah, though, is expected to return to Sri Lanka if India qualify for the Super Fours.

In Bumrah’s absence, Mohammed Shami could replace him with Prasidh Krishna also in the fray. Shami did not play in India’s game against Pakistan.

Nepal, meanwhile, will hope to put up an improved batting performance after they crumbled under pressure to be dismissed for 104 against Pakistan, while looking to chase a target of 343. Sompal Kami (28) and Aarif Sheikh (26) were the only batters who got sizeable runs on board as seven of their batters were dismissed for single figures.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh

 

Published on: September 05, 2023 00:00:57 IST

