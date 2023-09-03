With rain threat looming large, the 2023 Asia Cup matches that are slated to be played in Colombo could in all likelihood be shifted to a different venue, CricketNext reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the forecast for the upcoming week is far from ideal for cricket matches to be played, with rain and thunderstorms predicted for most days.

“Yes, the discussions are underway and matches are most likely moving out of Colombo due to the weather forecast in the region,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by CricketNext.

Saturday’s marquee contest between India and Pakistan was interrupted due to heavy rain in Pallekele. While Pakistan rode on contributions from Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah to dismiss India for 266 in 48.5 overs, Pakistan’s run-chase never took off as rain played spoilsport.

As a result, both India and Pakistan shared spoils with a point each. Pakistan also qualified for the Super Fours, with three points from two games.

On Saturday, Najam Sethi, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, had expressed disappointment over how it turned out.

“How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable!,” Sethi posted on X (formerly Twitter)

And on Sunday evening, Sethi posted a screengrab that showed Colombo’s weather.

Pakistan are the official hosts of the 2023 Asia Cup, but India’s refusal to travel meant that the tournament be held in a hybrid model.

Three matches, including the ongoing Bangladesh vs Afghanistan matches, are scheduled to be held in Lahore before the caravan moves completely to Sri Lanka.

India will next face Nepal in their final group fixture in Pallekele on Monday, but there is more than 50 per cent rain predicted.