India will be returning to Ireland this year in August for a three-match T20I series, Cricket Ireland confirmed on Tuesday. The Men in Blue were in Malahide for two-match T20I series in 2022 which they won 2-0.

The World No 1 T20I side India will be travelling to Ireland from West Indies where they will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

“We’re delighted to welcome India back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months,” Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said Tuesday.

“We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion.”

Meanwhile, the schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held in India has also been officially revealed. The World Cup will start on 5 October with defending champions England taking on New Zealand.

India will start their campaign against Australia with a game on 8 October at Chennai. India’s highly-anticipated match against Pakistan will be played on 15 October in Ahmedabad.

Read | India fixtures list for ICC World Cup 2023

The final of the tournament will take place on 19 November, also in Ahmedabad.

India’s tour of Ireland schedule:

18 August: Ireland v India 1st T20I at Malahide (7.30 PM IST)

20 August: Ireland v India 2nd T20I at Malahide (7.30 PM IST)

23 August: Ireland v India 3rd T20I at Malahide (7.30 PM IST)