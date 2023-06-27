ICC finally unveiled the complete ODI World Cup schedule on Tuesday with the tournament getting underway on 5 October and culminating on 19 November. Hosts India will play their first match on 8 October against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan, embroiled in controversy due to BCCI’s reluctance to travel to neighbours for Asia Cup, will take place on 15 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

India will play their league matches in Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Qualifier 2, South Africa and Qualifier 1 respectively.

Read | World Cup semis shifted to Mumbai, Kolkata from Bengaluru and Chennai

India are two-time World Cup champions having lifted the trophy in 1983 and 2011. Since then, India have exited in the semi-finals twice (2015 and 2019) with the ICC trophy drought running from 2013 Champions Trophy.

The World Cup will be a great opportunity for the side to turn things around after the disappointment of World Test Championship final where they lost by 209 runs against Australia.

India’s World Cup schedule:

India vs Australia: 8 October, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan: 11 October, Delhi

India vs Pakistan: 15 October, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh: 19 October, Pune

India vs New Zealand: 22 October, Dharamsala

India vs England: 29 October, Lucknow

India vs Qualifier 2: 2 November, Mumbai

India vs South Africa: 5 November, Kolkata

India vs Qualifier 1: 11 November, Bengaluru

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.