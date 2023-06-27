Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
ICC ODI World Cup schedule: India vs Pakistan on 15 October in Ahmedabad, final on 19 November

ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: ICC announced the complete schedule and venues for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup to be held in India.

File photo of ICC World Cup trophy. Image: icc-cricket.com

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be staged in India from 5 October. The final will be played on 19 November.

2019 World Cup champions England and finalists New Zealand will get the tournament underway on 5 October at the 1,00,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The highlight contest between India and Pakistan will be played on 15 October at the same venue despite reported hesitance from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during discussions with the ICC officials.

India will get their World Cup campaign underway on 8 October against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Defending champions England hosts India on 29 October in Lucknow and face Ashes rivals Australia in Ahmedabad on 4 November.

Read | World Cup semis shifted to Mumbai, Kolkata from Bengaluru and Chennai

A total of 10 venues will be used for the extravaganza in which 10 teams will contest for the trophy. The venues are — Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow, Dharamsala, Pune and Hyderabad.

Additionally, Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium and Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium along with Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the warm-up fixtures between 29 September and 3 October.

India qualified for the World Cup as hosts while Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa got in via their rankings. Two teams will make their place in the World Cup through the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Read | Full schedule of Indian team in 2023 ICC ODI World Cup

This is the latest ICC have kept to announce a World Cup schedule and venues. Schedule for the two previous World Cups was announced a year in advance.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said the World Cup schedule would be announced during the World Test Championship final in England but that didn’t prove to be the case.

Full schedule:

Updated Date: June 27, 2023 14:02:39 IST

