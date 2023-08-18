In a different setting, India’s three-match T20I series against Ireland would be out of place before a 50-over Asia Cup and ODI World Cup in the next three months. But there’s greater importance to this series primarily because of one man: Jasprit Bumrah.

The seamer returns to international cricket for the first time in 11 months, less than six months after undergoing back surgery. The long and excruciating period of rest, recovery and rehab is officially over if the social media is to be believed. Bumrah’s toe-crushing yorkers and fierce bouncers are back in full-tilt. The 29-year-old is not just back to the bowling lineup but also leading the way for a young side.

The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. 🔥🔥 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uyIzm2lcI9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2023

On the Bumrah front, there are questions that need addressing: can he bowl with the same consistency as before? Can he remain fit and injury free for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup? Bear in mind, his last two attempts at a comeback didn’t go as planned. And third, maybe less important, is how will he fare as a captain?

💬 💬 “Very happy to be back.” Captain Jasprit Bumrah – making a comeback – takes us through his emotions ahead of the #IREvIND T20I series. #TeamIndia | @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/IR9Rtp26gi — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2023

The series also comes five days after an underwhelming show against the West Indies saw India lose the T20I series 3-2. Beyond the series result, the series presents the youngsters with an opportunity to showcase themselves with a year to go to the T20 World Cup. The likes of Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar and Jitesh Sharma would be keen on making a mark, just the way Tilak Varma has.

For India, another player in focus is Prasidh Krishna who is returning after a lengthy injury layoff.

Absence of a No. 8 in the batting lineup stood out for India with coach Rahul Dravid emphasising on batting depth being a challenge.

Ireland, meanwhile, come into the series having assured themselves of a place in the 2024 T20 World Cup. They have pushed India close, especially in their last meeting last year, but never been able to post a win in five meetings. After West Indies ended a long winless run against India, time for Ireland to disturb the ‘order’?