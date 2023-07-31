The BCCI on Monday announced a young India side that will tour Ireland for three T20Is later in August, with returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah to lead the Men in Blue. With the senior team in West Indies, Hardik Pandya was pipped to lead the side in Ireland, and the decision to name Bumrah as skipper may have surprised a few.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named vice-captain.

Bumrah has been out of competitive cricket for almost a year now owing to his recurring back injury. He had undergone a surgery to treat his back in March this year, and was recently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The team management are looking to include fresh faces in the T20I side, with the 2024 T20 World Cup in sight.

Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma, who had excellent Indian Premier League campaigns for Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings respectively, have also been named in the squad, with Jitesh and Sanju Samson the two designated wicketkeepers.

Bumrah, meanwhile, last played for India in a T20I against Australia in September last year.

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan